The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 19, 2023
City Hall News Politics

Monument to victims of Chicago Police torture gets private funding

The Mellon Foundation grant will pay for the monument to survivors of ex-Cmdr. Jon Burge and his infamous “Midnight Crew.”

By  Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ
   
SHARE Monument to victims of Chicago Police torture gets private funding
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson stands behind a lectern during a Juneteenth celebration, which consisted of speeches from officials and activists, performances and a Juneteenth flag raising ceremony, at Daley Plaza in the Loop, Friday, June 16, 2023.

Mayor Brandon Johnson on Friday vowed to build Chicago Torture Justice Memorial at a Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony in Daley Plaza.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A $6.8 million grant from private donors will fund new city monuments including the “Chicago Torture Justice Memorial” on the South Side.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and other city officials spent part of Monday’s Juneteenth holiday at an event to announce the donation from the Mellon Foundation.

The memorial to survivors of torture at the hands of the Chicago Police Department will be dedicated to victims of former Cmdr. Jon Burge and his notorious “Midnight Crew” — who are believed to have coerced false confessions from more than 100 people, most of them Black men, between the 1970s and the 1990s.

The police torture memorial was designed by artist Patricia Nguyen and architectural designer John Lee.

Related

The Mellon Foundation launched its “Monuments Project” in 2020 and vowed to spend $250 million over five years “to reimagine and rebuild commemorative spaces and transform the way history is told in the United States.”

The newly announced grant to Chicago is the initiative’s largest grant at this point, according to city officials.

Dan Mihalopoulos is a reporter for WBEZ.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Next Up In Politics
Blinken opens second day of talks in Beijing on mission to ease soaring U.S.-China tensions
Gage Park field house to serve as respite center for hundreds of migrant men
Civic Committee aims to tackle crime from a new perspective
Springfield man on Senate floor during Capitol breach sentenced to 14 months
Johnson vows to ‘rebuild the social contract’ with Black Chicago, complete memorial to Burge torture victims
Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked Pentagon Papers exposing Vietnam War secrets, dies at 92
The Latest
A pin calling for a ban on assault weapons is displayed by an activist at an event in Washington, D.C.
Other Views
I support the 2nd amendment — and an assault weapons ban
One mass slaughter after another proves the problem can’t be more clear: It is the person pulling the trigger, and it is also the weapon, former Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin writes.
By Jim Durkin
 
This 2004 photo provided by the Institute for Exploration, Center for Archaeological Oceanography/University of Rhode Island/NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration, shows the remains of a coat and boots in the mud on the sea bed near the Titanic’s stern. A search is underway for a missing submersible that carries people to view the wreckage of the Titanic, according to media reports. The U.S. Coast Guard told BBC News that a search was underway Monday, June 19, 2023, off the coast of Newfoundland.
Nation/World
Search underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic
In 2021, OceanGate Expeditions began what it expected to become an annual voyage to chronicle the deterioration of the iconic ocean liner that struck an iceberg and sank in 1912.
By Associated Press
 
Police say a parking lot where a Juneteenth party was being held Saturday in southwest suburban Willowbrook turned into a crime scene when gunshots were fired early Sunday. One person was killed and at least 22 wounded.
Crime
Man killed in Willowbrook mass shooting ID’d
Reginald Meadows died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the DuPage County coroner’s office.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Tourists stand on the Marienbr’cke bridge, near the Neuschwanstein castle, in Schwangau, Germany, Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Nation/World
American woman shoved off bridge near German castle is released from hospital
The woman and a friend who died in the attack near Neuschwanstein castle were reportedly recent graduates of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
By Associated Press
 
Lil Kim closes out Hyde Park Summer Fest on Sunday night.
Music
PHOTOS: Lil’ Kim closes out Hyde Park Summer Fest
More than 40,000 festival goers turned out at Midway Plaisance Park on the South Side for the two-day event that kicked off on Saturday.
By Sun-Times staff
 