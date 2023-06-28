The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
City Hall News Chicago

Most funding OKd by City Council for migrant crisis to be spent on personnel

Cristina Pacione-Zayas, first deputy chief of staff for Mayor Brandon Johnson, told a City Council committee that the administration wants to build the infrastructure for a welcoming city for immigrants.

By  Elvia Malagón
   
SHARE Most funding OKd by City Council for migrant crisis to be spent on personnel
Asylum seekers who are moving from the shelter at High Ridge YMCA on June 13, 2023, step out of buses outside Richard J. Daley College in the West Lawn neighborhood, where they will be staying temporarily.

Asylum seekers who are moving from the shelter at High Ridge YMCA on June 13, 2023, step out of buses outside Richard J. Daley College in the West Lawn neighborhood, where they will be staying temporarily.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file photo

Most of the $51 million approved by the City Council during a recent tense meeting will go toward paying a national staffing firm that is providing around-the-clock personnel at the makeshift shelters where recently arrived asylum seekers are seeking refuge, according to a city official.

Cristina Pacione-Zayas, first deputy chief of staff for Mayor Brandon Johnson, told the City Council’s Committee on Immigration and Refugee Rights during a Wednesday hearing that $47 million must be used to pay personnel, describing it as something they “inherited” that was not the best use of funds. Pacione-Zayas said the administration plans to seek request for proposals in July from Chicago-based organizations that could take over that work.

“I would like to see the dollars stay in Chicago because these are national firms, these are individuals that are coming from across the country for a period of time,” she said. “And once again, you know, there’s so many reasons why this is not justifiable.”

The city also spent funds on leases for spaces, meals, facility maintenance, rental assistance and transportation, Pacione-Zayas said.

As of Wednesday, 4,988 immigrants were staying at 12 makeshift city-run shelters, and an additional 650 individuals remained at police stations waiting for a shelter bed, Pacione-Zayas said. About 14 buses coming from Texas had arrived within the past 10 days along with other individuals who found their way to Chicago to seek safety, she said.

In total, about 11,000 immigrants have come through Chicago as they seek asylum in the U.S. Some are finding housing elsewhere with 551 immigrants leaving the shelter system in the past two weeks, city officials said.

These updates about how the city is dealing with a humanitarian crisis that has unfolded in recent months was part of the first hearing led by 40th Ward Ald. Andre Vasquez, who now chairs the City Council Committee on Immigrant and Refugee Rights. The committee approved a resolution calling for monthly hearings to address the influx of asylum seekers.

While past meetings about the city’s response to the newly arrived migrants had been tense, Wednesday’s meeting took on a different tone.

“These are meetings that we’ve been asking for since last year in October, and so I’m grateful that you all are having this conversation,” said Ald. Jeanette Taylor, whose 20th Ward houses a makeshift shelter that was met with controversy.

Pacione-Zayas said the Johnson administration is looking at ways to build the infrastructure for a welcoming city, which includes looking at large city-owned properties that could become a shelter for at least 200 people.

“It’s one thing to say that we are a welcoming city, it’s a whole other thing to make investments in the infrastructure so we actually operationalize it,” she said.

The administration is leveraging their relationships with the county and state governments to increase funding for rental assistance, legal services, medical care and services for minors. They are also reaching out to philanthropic organizations to fill in the gaps for funding, she said.

A group was also formed to see how the city could work with volunteers who have provided everything from meals to mental health support to the newly arrived immigrants, Pacione-Zayas said.

Elvia Malagón’s reporting on social justice and income inequality is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust. 

Next Up In Politics
Family fights potential deportation of longtime Northwest Side resident
Field of Bears suitors grows to five: Aurora joins rush to lure team with new stadium
NASCAR on a budget: How to experience the NASCAR race and related events for free
Mayor Johnson faces first school board pick as its president, Miguel del Valle, announces exit
Boosting the brand? Biden kicks off reelection message in Chicago with embrace of ‘Bidenomics’ tag
Biden will nominate April Perry to become Chicago’s first female U.S. attorney
The Latest
062823_Sky_vs_Sparks_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__1_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Patience pays off for Courtney Williams as Sky snap six-game skid
Williams led the Sky to an 80-63 victory over the Sparks with a game-high 21 points, nine rebounds and two assists.
By Annie Costabile
 
The Sky’s Kahleah Copper takes a shot against the Sparks on Wednesday.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s Kahleah Copper figures to be lock for WNBA All-Star reserve
“I definitely feel like I deserve it,” Copper said. “But, we’ll see how it plays out.”
By Annie Costabile
 
The White Sox’ Gavin Sheets (32) and Andrew Vaughn walk to the dugout after scoring during a game against the Guardians in Cleveland last month.
White Sox
White Sox ‘fluid’ leadership roles still a work in progress
But lack of leadership not an issue, Liam Hendriks says. “We have enough leaders in this clubhouse.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Fans watch Tuesday’s Cubs-Phillies game as smoke from Canada’s ongoing wildfires shrouds Wrigley Field.
Cubs
Air quality still ‘very unhealthy,’ but second game of Cubs vs. Phillies series a go
Notes: Cubs provide injury updates on Marcus Stroman, Patrick Wisdom and Brandon Hughes.
By Maddie Lee
 
Travelers wait at the departure area check-in at the United Airlines terminal at Los Angeles International airport on Wednesday. United canceled 17% of its schedule. Wednesday. JetBlue canceled 9% of its flights.
Transportation
Airline delays and cancellations are bad. Ahead of the holiday weekend, they’re getting worse
In a worrisome sign for the long Fourth of July weekend, bad weather on the East Coast and airline and air traffic control staffing shortages cause major flight delays.
By David Koenig | AP Airlines Writer
 