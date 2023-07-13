The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 13, 2023
City Hall News Metro/State

Former appellate court judge enters race to replace Kim Foxx as top Cook County prosecutor

Eileen O’Neill Burke, who stepped down as an appellate court judge this month, is the second candidate to enter the race for Cook County state’s attorney.

By  Andy Grimm
   
SHARE Former appellate court judge enters race to replace Kim Foxx as top Cook County prosecutor
EOB_highrez_8673__1_.jpeg

Eileen O’Neill Burke

Provided

Eileen O’Neill Burke, who stepped down this month as a justice of the state appellate court, has announced her bid to replace Kim Foxx as Cook County state’s attorney.

O’Neill Burke, a former assistant state’s attorney who was elected to a seat on the Chicago-based First Circuit Appellate Court in 2016, will kick off her candidacy for the Democratic Party nomination with a July 26 fundraiser at the Plumbers 130 Hall in Chicago. O’Neill Burke is the second candidate to enter the race to replace Foxx, who announced in April that she would not seek a third term in office.

Related

O’Neill Burke joins Clayton Harris, a professor of public policy at University of Chicago who received an endorsement from county Democratic Chairwoman and County Board President Toni Preckwinkle at a pre-slating event for party officials in June. Preckwinkle also had backed Foxx in her two turbulent but successful campaigns.

O’Neil Burke’s campaign sent a copy of her biography in response to a request for comment from the Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday. No campaign finance documents had been filed by her campaign as of Thursday, but candidates are not required to do so until they’ve raised more than $5,000. Harris filed his campaign finance forms last week, but he has not filed any information indicating he has raised any funds.

O’Neill Burke served as an assistant state’s attorney for 10 years, “handling felony appellate cases while supervising other attorneys’ appellate cases,” as well as stints working in the juvenile courts and felony review. After working for the state’s attorney, she worked as a defense lawyer before winning a seat on the Cook County Circuit Court bench in 2008 and appellate court in 2016.

Related

O’Neill Burke was born and raised on the Northwest Side and lived for 20 years in Park Ridge before moving to the South Loop. Her husband, John Burke, is managing partner of the Chicago branch of the giant Ice Miller law firm.

It was not clear from the campaign bio whether O’Neill Burke would stake out a “tough-on-crime” approach to the job, following two successful campaigns by Foxx— who won her first term with a reform-minded platform that was boosted by the wave of protest following the shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

Related

Foxx won reelection in 2020 despite surging violent crime amid the COVID-19 pandemic and national outcry and a special prosecutor’s investigation into her handling of the prosecution of actor Jussie Smollett for faking a hate crime attack.

Related

O’Neill Burke, who stepped down from the appellate court bench July 3, already has signed up several campaign staffers from Foxx’s teams.

In her bio, O’Neill Burke said leading the state’s attorney’s office “requires thoughtful reform and restorative justice, to ensure that the system focuses on safety and fairness, not jailing people indefinitely because they are poor or mentally ill.”

“Above all, Eileen knows that no state’s attorney can be successful without earning the trust of the public.”

Next Up In Politics
Three finalists picked for job of CPD superintendent
House damaged by Chicago storms? Here’s how to get help and file a claim
The pill without a prescription: FDA OKs first nonprescription daily oral contraceptive
City Council committee advances 2-term limit on city’s top watchdog
Twisters tear through Chicago, suburbs; tornado touches down near O’Hare
Johnson to get names of 3 finalists for top cop Thursday, will have 30 days to make pivotal appointment
The Latest
Crime scene tape. File photo.
Crime
Suspect in custody after woman, 21, shot, killed inside Evergreen Park Mariano’s
The shooting was domestic and there is no threat to the public, Evergreen Park police said.
By Mary Norkol and Sun-Times Wire
 
Angel Novalez (from left), Shon Barnes and Larry Snelling are finalists for Chicago Police Department superintendent.
City Hall
Three finalists picked for job of CPD superintendent
A civilian commission narrowed the field to Angel Novalez, Shon Barnes and Larry Snelling. Mayor Brandon Johnson now has 30 days to either choose one of them or reject them all and order the panel to launch another search.
By Fran Spielman
 
IMG_5783.jpg
Obituaries
Dan Sullivan, who was shot and paralyzed as a teen and went on to become a Cook County judge, dies at 68
Mr. Sullivan was shot at 19 in Rogers Park and left unable to walk, but he never let his paralysis hold him back. ‘There was nothing he wouldn’t try,’ a childhood friend says.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Leniah Lacaze, 15, of Purpose Over Pain, holds a photo of 18-year-old Terrell Bosley as she joins dozens to protest gun violence in Chicago by staging a die-in Thursday afternoon in Daley Plaza. Bosley was shot to death on the Far South Side in 2006.
Chicago
Anti-violence activists hold ‘die-in’ during Daley Center farmer’s market
Youths, activists from across South Side protest violence in Chicago: ‘This is not normal’
By Andy Grimm
 
Funkytown Brewery co-founders Richard Bloomfield, Gregory Williams and Zachary Day have won the Samuel Adams Brewing and Business Experienceship craft beer competition. “To actually have the owner of Samuel Adams, Jim Koch, drink your beer in front of you and tell you that he can smell the hops exploding, it was a surreal moment,” Day said.
Taste
Black-owned Chicago brewery reigns supreme in Samuel Adams craft brewers competition
The founders of Chicago’s Funkytown Brewery went from brewing beer in a garage to winning a national brewing competition.
By Jacquelyne Germain
 