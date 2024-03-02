The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 1, 2024
Loyola beats No. 21 Dayton behind Des Watson’s 24 points

The result marks the Ramblers’ first home victory against a ranked team in 38 years. Loyola moved a half-game behind first-place Richmond in the Atlantic 10.

By  Associated Press
   
Loyola players celebrate their win over Dayton.

Loyola’s Des Watson (0), Philip Alston, (23) and Patrick Mwamba (30) celebrate the Ramblers’ win over Dayton on Friday at Gentile Arena.

Paul Beaty/AP

Des Watson scored 24 points and Braden Norris made two crucial 3-pointers down the stretch, finishing with 19 points and 11 assists as Loyola defeated No. 21 Dayton 77-72 on Friday night.

Philip Alston made a 3 to give the Ramblers a 69-65 lead with 3:03 left, but Koby Brea answered with a 3-pointer for Dayton. With 2:09 remaining, Norris drained a 3 to put Loyola Chicago up 72-68. DaRon Holmes II cut it to 72-70 with two free throws, but Norris iced the game with another 3 from the corner with 17 seconds to go.

Alston scored 13 points and Miles Rubin blocked four shots for the Ramblers (21-8, 13-3 Atlantic 10), who have won eight of nine.

Holmes had 20 points and nine rebounds for Dayton (22-6, 12-4), which has dropped two of three. Enoch Cheeks added 16 points.

