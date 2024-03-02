Loyola beats No. 21 Dayton behind Des Watson’s 24 points

Des Watson scored 24 points and Braden Norris made two crucial 3-pointers down the stretch, finishing with 19 points and 11 assists as Loyola defeated No. 21 Dayton 77-72 on Friday night.

Philip Alston made a 3 to give the Ramblers a 69-65 lead with 3:03 left, but Koby Brea answered with a 3-pointer for Dayton. With 2:09 remaining, Norris drained a 3 to put Loyola Chicago up 72-68. DaRon Holmes II cut it to 72-70 with two free throws, but Norris iced the game with another 3 from the corner with 17 seconds to go.

Alston scored 13 points and Miles Rubin blocked four shots for the Ramblers (21-8, 13-3 Atlantic 10), who have won eight of nine.

Holmes had 20 points and nine rebounds for Dayton (22-6, 12-4), which has dropped two of three. Enoch Cheeks added 16 points.