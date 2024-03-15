Illinois rallies to beat Ohio State 77-74 in Big Ten tournament quarterfinal

MINNEAPOLIS — Illinois' men's basketball team could use a magical moment or two.

It has been a while, though perhaps not as long as it has felt like to some.

Might a 77-74 win against stubborn Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals Friday be the start of a memorable March for the Illini?

In 2021, the Illini won the Big Ten tournament with a stellar, star-driven team led by Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn. But that team — a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament — made it only as far as the Round of 32 against Loyola.

The next two seasons, the Illini went one-and-done in the Big Ten's postseason event and failed again to get past the opening weekend of the Big Dance.

Fans are starving for something a lot better than that. A comeback against the 10th-seeded Buckeyes (20-13), who led by double digits midway through the second half, was an encouraging sign. The second-seeded Illini (24-8) had to dig deep for shot after shot — and, in the end, just a few stops — to claw past an opponent that came in playing very well.

Illinois — now 9-2 as a No. 2 seed in this event — will play Nebraska or Indiana on Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Terrence Shannon Jr. finished with 28 points and closed strong despite carrying four fouls through much of the second half. Fellow all-Big Ten player Marcus Domask had a rough shooting night, going 3-for-16, and Coleman Hawkins scored just seven. But reserve big man Dain Dainja delivered perhaps the game of his career, scoring 18 and grabbing eight rebounds.