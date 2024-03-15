The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 15, 2024
College Sports Sports

Foiled again: Northwestern loses to Wisconsin 70-61 in Big Ten quarterfinal

The Wildcats, despite another double-bye, stayed stuck on one semifinal appearance ever. Their tournament record: an abysmal 10-27.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Foiled again: Northwestern loses to Wisconsin 70-61 in Big Ten quarterfinal
Wisconsin v Northwestern

Northwestern’s Boo Buie lets everybody know what he just did after one of his four first-half three-pointers against Wisconsin in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis.

David Berding/Getty

MINNEAPOLIS — Wisconsin's AJ Storr had too much for Northwestern in a 70-61 win for the Badgers in a Big Ten tournament quarterfinal matchup.

Big man Steven Crowl gave the Wildcats a hard time, too.

Wildcats star Boo Buie punched back as many times as he could, but his team needed more than one guy who could summon a meaningful response.

Storr, who grew up in Rockford and Kankakee, scored a career-high 30 for the winners, who advance to meet Purdue on Saturday at noon. Crowl, from the Twin Cities suburbs, had 19.

Buie — who tried to steal the show — had 29 in what likely was the last game against a conference foe for the school's all-time scoring leader. Next up: the NCAA Tournament, barring a shocking development in Selection Sunday.

Northwestern (21-11) got out fast thanks to Buie, and pretty much only Buie. When he pulled up from 25 feet and buried his third three-point shot in four attempts, the lead was 16-8. When he hit from deep again, it was 21-10. What would have been a fifth Buie three was waved off due to an off-the-ball offensive foul on Blake Preston.

It was Buie's show, but his teammates might as well have been spectators eating popcorn given how little they were contributing in a game that went to the half — after a 20-4 Wisconsin run — with the Wildcats trailing 30-25.

Playing without injured starting center Matthew Nicholson and with starting guard Ty Berry out for the season since early February, the Wildcats struggled to find balanced offense in the second half, too. Storr got fans in red on their feet when he threw down an alley-oop dunk — his 20th point already — for a 47-41 lead with 13:06 left, but Buie calmly swished a contested three 16 seconds later to get himself to 24 points.

Buie finished 7-for-11 on threes. The rest of the team was 1-for-12.

It's the second year in a row Northwestern earned a double-bye in the tournament only to be bounced by a lower seed in its first game. Northwestern was the 4 seed and Wisconsin (21-12) the 5, though the Badgers — once ranked as high as No. 6 in the country — were the betting favorites.

Northwestern still has been as far as the semifinals only once, in 2017. It's tournament record fell to 10-27.

Next Up In College Sports
Michigan fires Juwan Howard after five seasons as men’s basketball coach
Deal keeps College Football Playoff in place through 2031
‘Best player to play at Northwestern': How Boo Buie helped redefine Northwestern basketball
Big Ten tournament: Is Northwestern running into Wisconsin at the absolute wrong time?
DePaul reaches agreement with Chris Holtmann to be next men’s basketball coach
Stephen Bardo had head start in broadcasting, thanks to his family
The Latest
La Voz Chicago
Una propuesta protegería la información sobre el aborto y la salud reproductiva en los documentos judiciales
La iniciativa, la primera de este tipo en el país, sellaría o redactaría automáticamente los detalles sobre la salud reproductiva de una persona incluidos en documentos de las cortes.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Chargers Patriots Football
Bears
Amen to that — a ringing endorsement for Bears’ WR Keenan Allen
“The dude’s still got it,” said linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, a former Chargers teammate of Allen’s who signed with the Bears in free agency. “He’s got the juice. He’s going to bring some special moments to the city of Chicago. They are going to love him.”
By Mark Potash
 
Nebraska Michigan Basketball
College Sports
Michigan fires Juwan Howard after five seasons as men’s basketball coach
Howard, who starred at Chicago Vocational as a high school star, finished with an 82-67 overall record at Michigan. His team was just 8-24 this season after an 18-16 effort last year that earned the Wolverines an NIT bid.
By Associated Press
 
Garrett Crochet
Start me up: Garrett Crochet off to smooth beginning in quest for rotation spot
Crochet has pitched nine scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts and no walks this spring
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
CULINARY-022924-02.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Programa de cocina pretende certificar a inmigrantes para trabajar en restaurantes
By Jackie Serrato
 