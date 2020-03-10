 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

In Illinois, Joe Biden picks up endorsements of Raja Krishnamoothi, Bobby Rush, Susana Mendoza

The former vice president now has the backing of three African American members of Congress from Illinois — Rush and Reps. Robin Kelly and Danny Davis.

By Lynn Sweet
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden meets workers as he tours the Fiat Chrysler plant in Detroit on Tuesday.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden meets workers as he tours the Fiat Chrysler plant in Detroit on Tuesday.
Getty Images

Looking ahead to Tuesday’s Illinois primary, Joe Biden got the endorsement Wednesday of Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, adding to his list of local Democratic elected officials who support the former vice president over U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

On Tuesday, a week before Illinois votes, Biden picked up the Democratic presidential primary endorsements of state Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Illinois.

Wearing a Biden T-shirt, Mendoza joined the Biden election-night celebration at the Old Crow Smokehouse, 149 W Kinzie St., where a crowd gathered to watch election results from Michigan, Washington, Missouri, Mississippi, Idaho and North Dakota.

Biden “has shown the ability to bring people together while fighting for working families who have been left behind,” according to Krishnamoorthi. “Between his lifetime of public service and the personal challenges he has faced, Joe embodies humanity and empathy at a time when those qualities are sorely lacking in the White House but remain necessary to address the struggles Americans face every day.

“We need a nominee who can defeat Donald Trump while honoring our founding principles — that all people are created equal no matter where they come from, how they worship or whom they love. Joe Biden is that person.”

Earlier, Rush backed — before they folded their bids — first Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and then former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg. Rush was a national co-chair of Bloomberg’s campaign.

Biden now has the backing of three African American members of Congress from Illinois — Rush and Reps. Danny Davis and Robin Kelly whose districts have the highest concentration of black voters in the state.

A fourth, freshman Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Illinois, who is facing a tough re-election bid from a Republican-leaning district, is staying out of presidential politics.

Mendoza told the Chicago Sun-Times she waited to make an endorsement because, “I wanted to see what the other candidates were talking about,” observe how their campaigns unfolded and watch how they did in debates.

“We were guilty of having an amazing field of people running,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza — the highest ranking female Hispanic elected official in Illinois — said the former vice president “embodies the character and the experience we need to bring our country together to heal after four years of Donald Trump. He was a loyal partner to President Obama. And throughout his entire career, Joe’s led with dignity and empathy — writing the Violence Against Women Act, banning assault weapons, and protecting our climate. America needs Joe Biden.”

Rush said in a written statement: “In my mind, Joe Biden is the only candidate who not only has what it takes to defeat Donald Trump, but to also unite the country, keep our House majority intact, and actually enact meaningful legislation to improve the lives of my constituents. We cannot afford to squander this opportunity on untested theories and unqualified candidates. Electing Joe Biden is our only surefire chance to take back the White House, as well as the very soul of this nation, from the impending autocratic grip of this demagogic Chairman-in-Chief.”

On Friday, with Jill Biden at their side, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, endorsed Biden, with other members of the Illinois congressional delegation who earlier endorsed.

Gov. J. B. Pritzker and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle have stayed out of the presidential race. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Illinois, was with Elizabeth Warren. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, D-Ill., is Sanders most prominent Illinois elected endorser.

BIDEN CHICAGO RALLY FRIDAY

Biden has a rally scheduled for Friday night in Chicago. Earlier on Friday, Biden will be in the city for several fundraising events. The Biden campaign is watching the coronavirus situation to determine if the Chicago rally takes place as scheduled.

Because of coronavirus concerns, the Biden campaign “out of an abundance of caution,” cancelled a Tuesday night rally in Cleveland, Ohio. The Sanders campaign also cancelled a Cleveland election night rally.

Instead, Biden delivered primary election night comments at an event in Philadelphia, where his national campaign headquarters is located.

Next Tuesday, primaries will be held in Illinois, Ohio, Florida and Arizona.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Man charged in 7-year-old Serenity Broughton’s murder; case had split cops, prosecutors

Chicago police on Wednesday announced murder charges against Aireaon Luster, who was allegedly involved in the August fatal shooting that led to an extraordinary battle between police and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

By Madeline Kenney

Man killed in Austin drive-by shooting

The 20-year-old was standing outside in the 4800 block of West Crystal Street when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Things to do at museums and galleries in Chicago

Chicago is home to some of the world’s greatest museums. Use our guide to find events and activities happening at the city’s many galleries and exhibits.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times

‘Truly incredible man’: Tributes pour in for Timuel Black from family, friends, colleagues

"Tim spent decades chronicling and lifting up Black Chicago history. But he also made plenty of history himself." former President Barack Obama said.

By Sun-Times staff

CPS allows unvaccinated teachers, staff to opt for testing over shots — for now

As of Wednesday, 86% of CPS employees have submitted proof of vaccination, district records show.

By Nader Issa

Elijah Wilkinson getting in the swing of things

The veteran lineman, who replaced left tackle Jason Peters in Week 1, will replace right tackle Germain Ifedi vs. the Packers. Ifedi was put on IR with a knee injury, but is expected to return.

By Mark Potash