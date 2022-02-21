Rahm showers Chicago blues, baseball treasures on Japanese dignitaries

A diplomatic dispatch

Rahm’s been busy.

As the new U.S. ambassador to Japan, former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has been gift giving — a critical element of Japanese culture.

Since taking his post in Tokyo, Rahm has brought gifts to a who’s who of Japanese leaders from a who’s who of Chicago royalty.

• Play ball! To Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a passionate baseball fan, Rahm gave customized Cubs and White Sox jerseys emblazoned with the number 100 — honoring Kishida’s position as the nation’s 100th prime minister.

(The kicker? Rahm even had the Cubs put Kishida’s name up in lights on the famous Wrigley Field marquee!)

• Yum! To Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Kōichi Hagiuda, Rahm gave an autographed cookbook from Michelin-starred Chicago chef Rick Bayless.

• Wear ‘em! To Japanese National Security Advisor Akiba Takeo, whose daughter is attending the University of Chicago, Rahm gave a Chicago Fire soccer jersey and a “University of Chicago Dad” shirt.

• Gulp! To Japanese Minister of State for Gender Equality, Seiko Noda, Rahm gifted a bottle of Koval from the Chicago distillery.

• Strap ‘em: To Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, a musician and mega Rock & Roll music lover, Rahm gave an autographed guitar strap and CD from Chicago Blues legend Buddy Guy.

Sneed hears Rahm’s boss, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, is also a mega music fan. Is a new guitar strap in Blinken’s future now that Hayashi boasted of Rahm’s gift to him?

Ah, international diplomacy … Chicago style.