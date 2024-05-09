Delaying justice is Donald Trump's tactic. Top judges shouldn't be using it too.

Delay, delay, delay. This has been Donald Trump’s legal ploy for many years.

It’s not just Trump himself. Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida is delaying the start of the former president’s classified documents trial. And some of the Supreme Court judges have engineered a delay on deciding what could be a narrow decision and should be an obvious one: that there is no immunity for criminal acts not part of any president’s official role.

Is the country more worried about some other future president using criminal procedures against a former president? Or is Trump sliding out of accountability for fomenting the Jan. 6 attempted coup? Trump is the one who boasts how he will use the Justice Department for his own ends.

Chief Justice John Roberts deserves to be worried that most citizens believe the Supreme Court is not above playing politics. It is clear certain justices are advancing obvious ideological positions in this and in other cases regardless of the facts, past precedent and the needs of our modern American society. Moreover, in the immunity case, Justice Clarence Thomas, who is personally compromised, refuses to recuse himself.

Is it coincidence that these ideological positions correspond to some billionaire benefactors? The Supreme Court’s decisions are having real and dangerous effects on our reproductive freedoms, voting rights, student indebtedness, control of weapons, limitations on corporate power, and now our democracy.

For all of us in the U.S., justice delayed is justice denied. We need the Supreme Court’s final decision on immunity by May 20, so there is time to hear the evidence on the Jan. 6 case before the election this November.

Geralynn M. Kahn, North Center

Ald. Sposato’s double standards

if raucous crowds with amplified music and bullhorns were demonstrating outside Ald. Nick Sposato’s (38th) home, would he recognize it as legitimate free speech? He defends anti-abortion protesters outside a West Loop clinic by citing noise from counter-protesters, who would not be there but for his self -righteous cohorts.

John Powers, Rolling Meadows

Heeding the call for a Greyhound facility

Rather than waste taxpayer money on building the Bears a new stadium, I would prefer to see the city spend such money on a new Greyhound bus station. A bus station is something that is used by many residents of the city (and state) and is urgently needed.

Peter Felitti, Ravenswood