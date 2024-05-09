The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 9, 2024
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Delaying justice is Donald Trump's tactic. Top judges shouldn't be using it too.

It is clear certain justices, including those on the Supreme Court, are advancing obvious ideological positions. The Supreme Court’ needs to decide on presidential immunity by May 20, so there is time to hear evidence on the Jan. 6 case against Trump before the election this November.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Delaying justice is Donald Trump's tactic. Top judges shouldn't be using it too.
Trump Hush Money

Former President Donald Trump gestures as he walks to the courtroom following a break in his hush money trial at Manhattan criminal court on Thursday in New York.

Jeenah Moon/Pool Photo via AP

Delay, delay, delay. This has been Donald Trump’s legal ploy for many years.

It’s not just Trump himself. Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida is delaying the start of the former president’s classified documents trial. And some of the Supreme Court judges have engineered a delay on deciding what could be a narrow decision and should be an obvious one: that there is no immunity for criminal acts not part of any president’s official role.

Is the country more worried about some other future president using criminal procedures against a former president? Or is Trump sliding out of accountability for fomenting the Jan. 6 attempted coup? Trump is the one who boasts how he will use the Justice Department for his own ends.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Chief Justice John Roberts deserves to be worried that most citizens believe the Supreme Court is not above playing politics. It is clear certain justices are advancing obvious ideological positions in this and in other cases regardless of the facts, past precedent and the needs of our modern American society. Moreover, in the immunity case, Justice Clarence Thomas, who is personally compromised, refuses to recuse himself.

Is it coincidence that these ideological positions correspond to some billionaire benefactors? The Supreme Court’s decisions are having real and dangerous effects on our reproductive freedoms, voting rights, student indebtedness, control of weapons, limitations on corporate power, and now our democracy.

For all of us in the U.S., justice delayed is justice denied. We need the Supreme Court’s final decision on immunity by May 20, so there is time to hear the evidence on the Jan. 6 case before the election this November.

Geralynn M. Kahn, North Center

Ald. Sposato’s double standards

if raucous crowds with amplified music and bullhorns were demonstrating outside Ald. Nick Sposato’s (38th) home, would he recognize it as legitimate free speech? He defends anti-abortion protesters outside a West Loop clinic by citing noise from counter-protesters, who would not be there but for his self -righteous cohorts.

John Powers, Rolling Meadows

Heeding the call for a Greyhound facility

Rather than waste taxpayer money on building the Bears a new stadium, I would prefer to see the city spend such money on a new Greyhound bus station. A bus station is something that is used by many residents of the city (and state) and is urgently needed.

Peter Felitti, Ravenswood

Related

Next Up In Commentary
Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation has reached a major milestone in reclaiming ancestral land in Illinois
Giving thanks to those who gave us life
What does Tom Brady want? Everything
To save Greyhound bus service in Chicago, the city has to take the wheel
Donald Trump still has a huge Nikki Haley problem
Don't let supporters of CO2 pipelines kid you. There are risks.
The Latest
Steve Albini, a recording engineer, poses for a portrait at his workplace, Electrical Audio, in the Avondale neighborhood, Wednesday morning, Aug. 25, 2021. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Steve Albini, legendario pionero del rock underground, falleció a los 61 años
El músico de Chicago fue el ingeniero de sonido detrás de los álbumes de miles de bandas y cantantes, incluyendo “In Utero” de Nirvana, último álbum de estudio grabado por Kurt Cobain y compañía.
By Maria Sherman | AP
 
Iris Chavez, sister of Irene Chavez, speaks at a press conference announcing developments in the Irene Chavez case at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law’s Community Justice and Civil Rights Clinic. Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
Chicago pagará $1.75 millones a familia de mujer que fue encontrada ahorcada en estación de policía
El acuerdo resolvería una demanda federal de derechos civiles presentada por la hermana de Irene Chávez, de 33 años, encontrada ahorcada en una celda de detención de la policía en diciembre de 2021 tras ser detenida por un cargo de agresión simple.
By Fran Spielman
 
Crime scene tape.
La Voz Chicago
Robos a mano armada en 3 comercios en 30 minutos durante la noche
No se han realizado arrestos en ninguno de los atracos similares, que ocurrieron en Pilsen, Bucktown y en Back of the Yards, dijo la policía.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr.
Bears
Bears sign QB Austin Reed, DT Keith Randolph Jr., 7 other undrafted free agents
The team’s rookie minicamp practices start Friday.
By Patrick Finley
 
St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates
Health
Ascension hospitals respond to cyberattack affecting clinical operations
Ascension health care network operates 15 hospitals and 230 sites of care in Illinois.
By Sun-Times staff
 