The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 12, 2022
Consumer Affairs Business

Gig workers increasingly targeted by scammers — both online and even from the backseat

Old schemes are finding new victims in rideshare drivers and other gig workers, who are being preyed upon for their personal and financial information.

By  Stephanie Zimmermann
   
SHARE Gig workers increasingly targeted by scammers — both online and even from the backseat
Lenny Sanchez, dressed in a t-shirt and shorts, is standing next to a white sedan car. He says he was frequently targeted by phishing scams while driving for Uber and Lyft. Now director of the Independent Drivers Guild of Illinois, Sanchez warns other rideshare drivers to be careful.

Lenny Sanchez says he was frequently targeted by phishing scams while driving for Uber and Lyft. Now director of the Independent Drivers Guild of Illinois, Sanchez warns other rideshare drivers to be careful.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

During five years, 8,000 rides and 1,000 food deliveries, rideshare driver Lenny Sanchez says he lost track of the number of times scammers tried to steal his earnings.

Con artists claiming to be from Uber or Lyft frequently pinged his phone, offering special bonuses or VIP jobs.

Their goal: to access his account login and reroute his pay to their bank accounts.

Sanchez says he never fell for the scams, but he knows many drivers who do.

“If you’re a gig worker in Chicago for longer than a month, you’ve definitely run into a scam artist,” says Sanchez, who left full-time rideshare driving in March 2020 and is now director of the Independent Drivers Guild of Illinois.

In another scam, real-life passengers will pretend their phone died and ask the driver to use theirs. Then they access the driver’s rideshare account and switch the banking info to their own — “robbing them of their earnings from the back seat,” Sanchez says.

Steve Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois, says he’s seen an uptick in all sorts of scams targeting gig workers reported to the BBB Scam Tracker since people lost full-time jobs in the pandemic or began working from home.

Workers who offer rides, deliver groceries, pet-sit or perform other tasks on apps are being targeted by old scams repurposed for the gig economy, including:

  • Fake websites that mimic real gig work platforms;
  • Emails or texts from scammers who pretend to be hiring freelancers;
  • Fake communications that appear to be from a real gig work app, claiming to need the worker’s login and password or their personal or banking information;
  • Fraudulent postings on social media offering high-paying orders on grocery shopping trips — if the gig worker pays an upfront fee.

Any request for an upfront fee is an obvious red flag, Bernas says, as is an offer of high pay for low-skilled work.

“It all comes down to being too good to be true,” he says. “People are not stupid. I think they’re just desperate.”

Steve Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois.

Steve Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois.

Provided

Some of the scams prey on people looking for work, then involve them in another scam.

That’s apparently what happened to Ronae Ellis of Harvey, who has a corporate job in quality assurance but sought outside gig work last spring to help pay her property tax bill.

After looking at job postings on a variety of websites, Ellis says she got a text from a woman who claimed she was with a well-known payment processing company. She hired Ellis for a job printing and mailing checks. The pay was $3,000 a month, and the company would reimburse Ellis for a laptop, printer, check paper and ink.

“I thought this would be perfect,” Ellis says. “This would get me back on track.”

Ellis worked for about three weeks, but then the woman who’d hired her started making excuses about paying Ellis. First, the woman said she was having trouble sending it through Zelle. Then it was a problem with Cash App.

And then the woman’s phone number went dead.

Ellis lost about $800 in supplies and now realizes her “work” may have been part of a check scam. She reported her experience on the BBB Scam Tracker to warn others.

“Normally, I’m not naïve,” Ellis says. “It was a learning experience.”

Uber and Lyft have both cautioned drivers to be alert for phishing scams that come by email, text or phone calls.

Instacart and DoorDash say they, too, educate gig workers about how to spot phishing scams and protect their accounts.

Grubhub says when a driver’s banking information is changed, the app automatically notifies the driver and places a 72-hour hold on withdrawal of funds.

“These instances are rare on the Grubhub platform, but we nonetheless communicate proactively with all of our partners about the importance of protecting their personal information and keeping their accounts secure,” a spokeswoman said.

Lenny Sanchez is standing inside the Park Ridge office of the Independent Drivers Guild of Illinois. The group is one of several organizations hosting a gig workers event on Sunday.

Lenny Sanchez of the Independent Drivers Guild of Illinois, which is one of several groups hosting a gig workers event on Sunday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

As for Sanchez, he says scam artists are just one more frustration for people trying to earn a living one ride or delivery at a time.

Rideshare drivers have a host of other concerns, he says, from being lured in by carjackers to more mundane issues like bathroom access.

The drivers’ guild and several other gig worker groups are holding a Chicago GigFest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Grove 10 of Schiller Woods Forest Preserve to share information and press for better working conditions.

“It is brutal,” Sanchez says of the scams. “These guys are really creative.”

Next Up In News
14 people — including 6 teens — wounded by gunfire Thursday across Chicago
Man found shot to death in Ashburn alley
Gunman shot by Chicago police after altercation in Back of the Yards, officials say
What to know about R. Kelly’s new Chicago trial
Car stolen with dogs inside in River North
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run accident on East Side
The Latest
A man was shot dead Oct. 22, 2020, in Chatham.
Crime
14 people — including 6 teens — wounded by gunfire Thursday across Chicago
The shootings include a person seriously wounded by a Chicago police officer in Back of the Yards.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A woman, whose age is unknown, was found dead Monday, Aug. 8 in an alley in the Roseland neighborhood.
Crime
Man found shot to death in Ashburn alley
The man, 21, was discovered about 1:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 79th Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was found dead Feb. 21, 2022 at Columbia College Chicago.
Crime
Gunman shot by Chicago police after altercation in Back of the Yards, officials say
The person was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Singer R. Kelly turns to leave after appearing at a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in September 2019.
R. Kelly
What to know about R. Kelly’s new Chicago trial
The former R&B star is set to go to trial in Chicago — again — on Aug. 15. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening and why.
By Jon Seidel | Sun-Times and Alison Martin
 
Field_of_Dreams.jpg
Sports Media
Go behind the scenes of Fox’s production of the ‘Field of Dreams’ Game
Fox staffed more than 225 people on site to produce the game. It took them Saturday and Sunday to run 7 ½ miles of fiber optic cable, and power providers ran about a mile of cable.
By Jeff Agrest
 