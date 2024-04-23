The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Home on controversial lot next to Obamas' Kenwood home nearing completion

A Chicago couple has invested at least $4.2 million into building a three-story yellow brick home.

By  Abby Miller
   
Construction continues on a new home being built next to former President Barack Obama's house in Kenwood at 5050 S. Greenwood Ave.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

A three-story yellow brick house next door to former President Barack Obama’s home is nearing completion — and it sits on a lot linked to convicted political fundraiser Antoin “Tony” Rezko.

The property is fenced off — along with the block, which is closed off to vehicle traffic — but workers and equipment could be seen at the home last week. The property is being designed by Chicago-based Space Architects + Planners. The firm declined to comment on the project while it’s still under construction, but said the property will likely be complete around the end of November.

Near a sign for Space Architects was one for L Rose Interior Design, founded by longtime Chicago interior designer Lakesha Rose. Rose is married to former ABC 7 Chicago (WLS-TV) sports anchor Jim Rose.

Property records show the Kenwood lot at 5050 S. Greenwood Ave. was purchased by Robyn-Ashley and Maurice Taylor in December 2021 for $699,000. Permits were filed in March 2023 to build a new residential home on the land, outlining a single-family home with three floors and a basement.

Construction costs were listed as $3.5 million, bringing the couple’s total investment to at least $4.2 million. It’s unclear how much other work such as the interior design and landscaping will cost.

The Taylors declined to comment.

When complete, the Taylors’ home will likely appear more modern than the many regal 19th century homes often found in the historical neighborhood. The new property is also across the street from KAM Isaiah Israel, a nearly century-old, Byzantine-style synagogue designed by Chicago architect Alfred Alschuler.

And it shares the block with the 17,769-square-foot Goodman Mansion, at 5026 S. Greenwood, which sold in 2021 for $3.96 million, according to listing details from @properties. Designed by architecture firm Treat & Foltz, the 1892 Queen Anne home was built by the Goodman family, who later established Goodman Theatre.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

The site, at the corner of Hyde Park Boulevard and Greenwood Avenue, gained prominence around 2007 when Obama’s friendship with Rezco was called into question. At the time, Rezco had been charged with demanding kickbacks on state business deals under former Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

The land was once owned by Rezko’s wife, Rita, who purchased it the same day the Obamas bought their home next door in 2005.

The Obamas purchased their property from a doctor for $1.65 million, $300,000 under its asking price. Rita Rezko purchased the adjacent vacant land for full price at $625,000. In 2006, the former president and first lady purchased a strip of that undeveloped land from Rita Rezko for $104,500.

Obama later apologized for the deal and acknowledged that it looked like Rezko was doing him a favor. He had longstanding ties to Rezko and his development company, Rezmar, both of which were political donors to the former president. Rezko also hosted fundraisers for Obama at his home.

Rezko has since served prison sentences for business and government corruption schemes that came to light in the federal investigation of Blagojevich.

In addition to their Kenwood home, the Obamas own an oceanfront estate in Martha’s Vineyard and an $8.1 million home in Washington D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood.

A spokesperson for the Obamas did not return a request for comment.

