 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Illinois congressional delegation asks Defense Department to help with National Guard costs

The coronavirus crisis sparked a rare bipartisan push from the delegation.

By Lynn Sweet
The Illinois National Guard operates a COVID-19 drive-thru test site for medical personnel and first responders on March 24, 2020.
The Illinois National Guard operates a COVID-19 drive-thru test site for medical personnel and first responders at 6959 Forest Preserve Drive on Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020.
Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times

The Illinois congressional delegation asked the Defense Department on Tuesday to pick up more of the costs of calling out the Illinois National Guard as the coronavirus pandemic explodes.

The Trump administration “recently authorized” the additional help with costs “for California, New York, and Washington, but more states need help,” the Illinois delegation said in a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

The letter was led by Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., in a rare bipartisan effort. The five GOP House members joined the 13 Democrats Illinois sends to the House plus the two senators, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.

Bustos noted in a statement that Gov. J.B. Pritzker “has requested this additional support from the federal government, as members of the National Guard in the State of Illinois mobilize to assist with testing, distribute supplies and deliver food. If authorized, this action would empower Governor Pritzker to further utilize the unique capabilities offered by the National Guard and alleviate any financial consequences placed on the State during this critical time.”

In a March 21 tweet, the Illinois National Guard said those on duty “are medical and logistics planners, geospacial planners, and public affairs personnel. This brings our total number of activated National Guard members to about 80.”

In This Stream

Coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois

View all 657 stories

Next Up In Coronavirus

The Latest

Cubs trade setup man Andrew Chafin to A’s: reports

Chafin is in the midst of a career season and has been a force at the back of the bullpen. The southpaw is 0-2 with a sparkling 2.06 ERA in 46 games.

By Russell Dorsey

1-year-old boy missing from Uptown

Tristan Whigham was reported missing Monday from the 4800 block of North Marine Drive, according to Chicago police.

By Sun-Times Wire

Former Bucks part-owner Bruce Mertz knew Milwaukee was a good basketball town

The Chicagoan and a team founder recalls its 1971 title and revels in its latest crown from a hospital bed after breaking a hip.

By Rob Miech

Police warn of man attempting to lure child into truck in South Chicago

A 12-year-old was walking west on 81st Street near Exchange Avenue when a man began following her in a truck, according to Chicago police.

By Sun-Times Wire

Gay athletes more comfortable living their lives openly — and that’s a good thing

It’s not as though gay athletes suddenly appeared out of the blue. They’ve always been here, just hidden, fearful, living closeted lives while playing the games they love.

By Rick Telander

Dylan Cease pleased with progress: ‘I’m hard on myself, but the strides I’ve made are big’

White Sox’ 25-year-old right-hander ranks third in AL with 11.57 strikeouts per nine innings

By Daryl Van Schouwen