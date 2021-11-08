Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday signed a controversial amendment that bars the use of moral objections as a reason for refusing to comply with workplace COVID-19 requirements, including those for vaccines or testing.

Pritzker, who was in Glasgow, Scotland, as of Monday morning for the United Nation’s climate change conference, COP26, signed the amendment to the state’s Health Care Right of Conscience Act at the request of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

The amendment passed the General Assembly a week and half ago.

“Masks, vaccines, and testing requirements are life-saving measures that keep our workplaces and communities safe,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Keeping workplaces safe is a high priority, and I applaud the General Assembly for ensuring that the Health Care Right of Conscience Act is no longer wrongly used against institutions who are putting safety and science first.”

The act, on the books since 1998, was originally designed to protect doctors, nurses and other health care providers who refused to perform medical procedures — such as abortions — that they’re opposed to. The new language seeks to clarify that the right of conscience objection does not apply to COVID-19 requirements.

Pritzker and other state Democrats argue that, during the pandemic, the act has been improperly invoked by some seeking to skirt testing, vaccine and masking mandates at work.

The amendment would help protect an employer’s ability to implement those requirements. It still allows for religious or medical objections.

State Rep. Robyn Gabel, D-Evanston, who filed the amendment to the Illinois law, called the governor’s signing of the legislation a “critical action to protect people in high-risk environments ... from the dangers of COVID-19.”

“While this law will not take away anyone’s right to claim exemptions based on religion or medical need, it prevents a small group of people from distorting the meaning of the Health Care Right of Consciousness Act and putting some of our most vulnerable members of society in danger,” Gabel said in a statement. “I would like to thank Governor Pritzker for the steps he’s taking today.”

Republicans condemned the change to the act during debate on the measure last month.

State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dietrich, called the amendment “atrocious.”

“This is unbelievable that we’re considering this on the House floor,” Niemerg said. “This is not about the Health Care Right of Conscience. This is about the last 18 months of unilateral authority from the governor. Now he’s asking us to remove the only opposition ... so they can force vaccination on us.”