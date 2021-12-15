Illinois’ 2nd Omicron case confirmed in suburbs

Illinois’ second confirmed case of COVID-19’s Omicron variant has been found in suburban Cook County, public health officials announced Wednesday.

The person, who had received two vaccine doses, wasn’t suffering from any symptoms at the time the variant case was detected Tuesday, according to the Cook County Department of Public Health, which didn’t specify the suburb.

The diagnosis comes a week after a Chicago resident became the state’s first known person to come down with Omicron, a “variant of concern” that is thought to be more transmissible than previous iterations of the coronavirus.

“As expected, Omicron has arrived in suburban Cook County and we must take every possible precaution to prevent this highly-contagious variant from spreading rapidly,” the county’s senior medical officer, Dr. Rachel Rubin, said in a statement. “Vaccinations, including booster shots, are vital. Masking indoors in all public spaces is mandated in the county and must continue. And we urge unvaccinated residents to not attend any holiday celebrations or social events during this time.”

Officials said other suburban cases “are currently being genotyped for Omicron,” but it wasn’t clear how many.

The Chicagoan who contracted Omicron last week — who was fully vaccinated and boosted — suffered mild symptoms but did not require hospitalization. Experts are still researching Omicron, but all the vaccines are expected to continue providing protection.

Cases have been surging in Illinois and across the Midwest since late October, with the Delta variant remaining dominant. The state has averaged nearly 7,400 new cases per day over the last week, and more than 3,600 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Monday night — with both figures marking the worst levels seen in Illinois in nearly a year.

About 75% of eligible residents statewide have gotten at least one shot, and about two-thirds have completed their initial vaccination series. Almost half of eligible adults have gotten a booster.

Officials are urging everyone to wash their hands regularly, mask up in indoor settings, maintain 6 feet of social distance and — most importantly — get vaccinated or boosted.

The vaccines are free at pharmacies nationwide. The city also offers free in-home vaccination appointments. For more information, visit chicago.gov/covidvax or call (312) 746-4835.