 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Cook County to require vaccinations at restaurants, bars, gyms beginning Jan. 3

There’s an exemption for people picking up takeout food.

By Mitch Dudek Updated
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Cook County, following Chicago’s lead, announced Thursday it will be implementing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for customers of indoor settings where food or drink are served for on-premises consumption, like restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues, and in fitness facilities.

The county’s vaccine mandate will begin Jan. 3.

Under the order issued by the county’s Health Department, businesses must require any individual 5 years of age and older to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with an approved vaccine in order to enter the establishment.

Customers must be fully vaccinated, meaning they are two weeks removed from their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Booster shots are not required, though Health Department officials urge people to get boosted.

Businesses must also require patrons age 16 and older to show identification — including but not limited to driver’s license, passport, government ID, work or school ID — with information that corresponds to the vaccination proof.

Exemptions will be made for individuals entering an establishment for less than 10 minutes for ordering and carrying out food, making a delivery or using a restroom.

Employees must be vaccinated or must weekly show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Businesses must develop a written protocol providing details for how they will enforce the order.

With the Omicron variant surging, Illinois on Wednesday set a single-day record in cases of COVID-19.

The 16,581 cases of the coronavirus reported Wednesday beat the previous high of 15,415 cases, set on Nov. 13, 2020, according to state data.

The number of people in Illinois hospitalized for the virus, 4,178, is the highest it’s been all year, that’s the number reported as of the end of the day Tuesday. And more people are in the Illinois intensive-care units being treated for COVID-19 than on any other day this year, filling 867 beds statewide. Hospitalization and ICU numbers haven’t been this high since Dec. 29, 2020.

Not displaying correctly? Read the mitigation order.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Next Up In Coronavirus

The Latest

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan offer first glimpse of Lilibet Diana on official holiday card

Photographer Alexi Lubomirski took the photo at the family’s residence in Santa Barbara, California, last summer.

By USA TODAY

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand star in lean, pristine Shakespeare

Director Joel Coen’s adaptation heightens the mood with stark angles and long shadows.

By Richard Roeper

‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ actor Sally Ann Howes dies at 91

In five decades, Howes made appearances in more than 140 films, musicals, plays and television projects including the screen adaption of Charles Dickens’ "Nicholas Nickleby" and "The History of Mr. Polly."

By Associated Press

DePaul women fall to No. 20 Notre Dame

The Irish had a whopping 51-26 rebounding advantage.

By Associated Press

Actor who played Buzz in ‘Home Alone’ arrested in Oklahoma

Devin Ratray, who played older brother Buzz McAllister in the 1990 Christmas movie, was released from jail shortly after his booking on two domestic assault and battery complaints.

By Associated Press

‘Polite’ gunman suspected of more than 20 robberies on North and West sides

He often commits two or more robberies in a short span of time, police say in an alert, and uses rental cars with out of state plates.

By Sun-Times Wire