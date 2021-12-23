Cook County to require vaccinations at restaurants, bars, gyms beginning Jan. 3

Cook County, following Chicago’s lead, announced Thursday it will be implementing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for customers of indoor settings where food or drink are served for on-premises consumption, like restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues, and in fitness facilities.

The county’s vaccine mandate will begin Jan. 3.

Under the order issued by the county’s Health Department, businesses must require any individual 5 years of age and older to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with an approved vaccine in order to enter the establishment.

Customers must be fully vaccinated, meaning they are two weeks removed from their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Booster shots are not required, though Health Department officials urge people to get boosted.

Businesses must also require patrons age 16 and older to show identification — including but not limited to driver’s license, passport, government ID, work or school ID — with information that corresponds to the vaccination proof.

Exemptions will be made for individuals entering an establishment for less than 10 minutes for ordering and carrying out food, making a delivery or using a restroom.

Employees must be vaccinated or must weekly show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Businesses must develop a written protocol providing details for how they will enforce the order.

With the Omicron variant surging, Illinois on Wednesday set a single-day record in cases of COVID-19.

The 16,581 cases of the coronavirus reported Wednesday beat the previous high of 15,415 cases, set on Nov. 13, 2020, according to state data.

The number of people in Illinois hospitalized for the virus, 4,178, is the highest it’s been all year, that’s the number reported as of the end of the day Tuesday. And more people are in the Illinois intensive-care units being treated for COVID-19 than on any other day this year, filling 867 beds statewide. Hospitalization and ICU numbers haven’t been this high since Dec. 29, 2020.

Not displaying correctly? Read the mitigation order.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.