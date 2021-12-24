Citing communities rise in COVID-19 cases, NorthShore limiting visitors

With COVID-19 cases surging in Illinois, NorthShore University HealthSystem is temporarily closing its doors to most visitors — beginning Monday.

“We understand how important it is for patients to have the support of loved ones while in our hospitals or at one of our other care facilities. However, a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in the communities we serve is prompting us to restrict visitors until community positivity rates improve. We do this to protect our vulnerable patients, our staff and our communities,” the health system said in a statement.

NorthShore no longer will allow “routine visitors,” but may allow some “on a case by case basis depending on the clinical circumstance and the patient’s specific situation.”

All adult patients with appointments at NorthShore’s care centers are required to come alone; if a patient needs assistance, they may be accompanied by one care giver, the hospital system said. Children may be accompanied by one parent or legal guardian.

In addition to its other facilities, NorthShore has six hospitals: Evanston Hospital, Skokie Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, Northwestern Community Hospital in Arlington Heights and Swedish Hospital on the Northwest Side.

UChicago Medicine is limiting visitor access as well, and requiring health screenings for those visitors who are allowed. Northwestern Medicine did not immediately comment on any changes in visitor policy. An inquiry to Rush University Medical Center was acknowledged but a detailed response had not been received at press time.

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported a new one-day record in COVID-19 cases — 18,942. The agency also reported 78 deaths.