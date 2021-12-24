 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Citing communities rise in COVID-19 cases, NorthShore limiting visitors

The new policy takes effect Dec. 27.

By Stefano Esposito
NorthShore University HealthSystem, which includes Swedish Hospital, announced this week that it is closing its doors to most visitors — citing the rise in COVID-19 cases in the communities it serves.
NorthShore University HealthSystem, which includes Swedish Hospital, announced this week that it is closing its doors to most visitors — citing the rise in COVID-19 cases in the communities it serves.
Brian Rich/Sun-Times file

With COVID-19 cases surging in Illinois, NorthShore University HealthSystem is temporarily closing its doors to most visitors — beginning Monday.

“We understand how important it is for patients to have the support of loved ones while in our hospitals or at one of our other care facilities. However, a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in the communities we serve is prompting us to restrict visitors until community positivity rates improve. We do this to protect our vulnerable patients, our staff and our communities,” the health system said in a statement.

NorthShore no longer will allow “routine visitors,” but may allow some “on a case by case basis depending on the clinical circumstance and the patient’s specific situation.”

All adult patients with appointments at NorthShore’s care centers are required to come alone; if a patient needs assistance, they may be accompanied by one care giver, the hospital system said. Children may be accompanied by one parent or legal guardian.

In addition to its other facilities, NorthShore has six hospitals: Evanston Hospital, Skokie Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, Northwestern Community Hospital in Arlington Heights and Swedish Hospital on the Northwest Side.

UChicago Medicine is limiting visitor access as well, and requiring health screenings for those visitors who are allowed. Northwestern Medicine did not immediately comment on any changes in visitor policy. An inquiry to Rush University Medical Center was acknowledged but a detailed response had not been received at press time.

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported a new one-day record in COVID-19 cases — 18,942. The agency also reported 78 deaths.

Next Up In Coronavirus

The Latest

Holidays are ideal time to have ‘that talk’ with loved ones

It’s never easy talking about death, but having end-of-life discussions well before you or a loved one is seriously ill ensures fewer surprises and better quality of life.

By Suzanne McBride

Man fatally shot in West Pullman

About 3 p.m., he was in an alley in the 12000 block of South Wallace Street, when someone shot him multiple times.

By Sun-Times Wire

Blackhawks mailbag: Who should be the next coach, GM? Should Kirby Dach move to wing?

Blackhawks beat reporter Ben Pope answers questions from fans on Twitter.

By Ben Pope

Bears notebook: Jakeem Grant out vs. Seahawks

The Pro Bowl kick returner suffered a concussion against the Vikings. DL Bilal Nichols activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Germain Ifedi to start at right tackle.

By Mark Potash

Big Game Hunting: Here’s how the College Football Playoff semis will go down

Alabama or Cincinnati? Michigan or Georgia? The picks are in for those bowl games and nine others taking place before New Year’s Day.

By Steve Greenberg

Rookie Teven Jenkins on skirmish: ‘All that did was hurt’ the Bears

Considering he plays maybe the second-most important position on the offense, Jenkins’ development — both the rest of the season and beyond — is critical to the future of the franchise.

By Patrick Finley