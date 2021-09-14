 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Pritzker pleased with state’s flattening COVID-19 numbers — but southern Illinois ‘chugging through some pretty bad days’

New COVID-19 hospital admissions have slowed down amid Illinois’ Delta variant coronavirus surge, but hospitals are still being pushed to the limit in southern Illinois — where all ICU beds were filled Monday night.

By Mitchell Armentrout
A nurse suits up with protective equipment before entering the COVID-19 unit last year at Roseland Community Hospital. ICU beds were full for all of southern Illinois Monday night.
A nurse suits up with protective equipment before entering the COVID-19 unit last year at Roseland Community Hospital. ICU beds were full for all of southern Illinois Monday night.
Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday said he’s “pleased” with the way the state’s surging COVID-19 numbers are flattening out, though the situation remains dire in southern Illinois — where intensive care hospital wards have filled to capacity.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,660 new coronavirus cases, keeping the average statewide positivity rate at 4.5%. That metric has hovered around that level for almost two weeks, suggesting Illinois’ exponential growth in transmission with the Delta variant since mid-summer has slowed down.

Hospitals across the state were treating 2,263 COVID-19 patients Monday night, down slightly from a seven-month high of 2,346 last week.

“They’ve subsided a little, they’ve flattened a bit, not the case numbers necessarily, but the hospitalizations, and so I’m pleased about that,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at an unrelated news conference in Aurora. “But until they start to come down the other side of this, we can’t lighten up on our mitigations, because, once again, we’re trying to defeat this so that people can go about their daily lives.”

Graph not displaying properly? Click here.

It’s worse in 20 counties spanning the southern tip of the state. All 88 ICU hospital beds were occupied Monday night for a region that’s home to more than 400,000 residents and that has a testing positivity rate of 10.3%.

“We’re chugging through some pretty bad days here,” said Nathan Ryder, community outreach coordinator for the Southern 7 Health Department, which covers Illinois’ seven southernmost counties. “It looked like it was leveling off the last couple of days, but now we’re facing a pretty scary number.”

The state deployed a team of critical care nurses to the region last week when it was down to one or two available ICU beds per night, Ryder said, to open up about 10 additional beds.

“Even with that help, we still don’t have the capacity,” he said. “If you’re in a motor vehicle accident, or you’re having a cardiac trauma, a stroke — those are people who need ICU beds. At this point, if you encounter that, you’re probably looking at getting shipped off to St. Louis or Nashville. That’s an incredible strain on the patient and their loved ones.”

The region also has some of the lowest vaccination rates in Illinois — all the way down to Alexander County, where not even 17% of residents are fully vaccinated, the lowest in the state.

Southern Illinois Healthcare reported that of 66 COVID-19 patients being treated at its four hospitals Tuesday, 59 were unvaccinated. Fifteen were receiving intensive care, and 14 were using ventilators — all unvaccinated.

Statewide, 78% of residents 12 or older have gotten a shot, and 61% have completed their vaccine series.

Chicago’s regional positivity rate is down to 3.5%, as about 72% of eligible residents have gotten at least one shot. More than 100 ICU beds were available in the city.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still considers transmission high across the entire state, as it does across more than 93% of counties nationwide. That’s actually a slight improvement over the 95%-plus U.S. counties rated “high transmission” last week by the CDC.

The marginal improvement was reflected in Chicago’s quarantine advisory for unvaccinated travelers, which officials updated Tuesday to remove Connecticut and Washington, D.C., as hot spots. The entire country was on the city’s list a week ago.

States and territories marked orange are considered COVID-19 hot spots by the city.
States and territories marked orange are considered COVID-19 hot spots by the city.
Chicago Department of Public Health

Meanwhile, Illinois COVID-19 deaths are adding up at the fastest rate seen — 40 per day over the last week — since late February. Experts say that’s because fatalities are a “lagging indicator” of the pandemic; it takes weeks for growing cases to deteriorate into more serious infections ending in tragedy.

The state reported 71 COVID-19 deaths Saturday, the worst for Illinois since Feb. 18. The virus has now claimed 24,407 Illinois lives over the past year and a half.

Officials are offering $100 in Visa gift cards to those who roll up their sleeves at city-run mobile vaccination events or who sign up for in-home shot appointments at (312) 746-4835.

For help finding a shot in suburban Cook County, visit cookcountypublichealth.org or call (833) 308-1988. To find other Illinois providers, visit coronavirus.illinois.gov or call (833) 621-1284.

In This Stream

Coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois

View all 690 stories

Next Up In Coronavirus

The Latest

Osage Nation’s ‘Picture Cave’ in Missouri sold at auction, thwarting plan to preserve ‘our most sacred site’

‘Like auctioning off the Sistine Chapel.’ an expert who studied the site west of St. Louis and wrote a book on it says. The auction house says the buyer can’t exploit the cave.

By Jim Salter | AP

Cubs put Jason Heyward on 7-day concussion injured list

Heyward took a knee to the head in Sunday’s series finale against the Giants before leaving the game.

By Russell Dorsey

Want plastic utensils in that takeout order? You’ll have to ask

An ordinance that passed the City Council Tuesday says restaurants can’t include single-use utensils unless customers request them. The Council also OK’d new guidelines for some city contracts and added new concessions at O’Hare Airport.

By Fran Spielman

CPS charter school shuts down for 2 weeks because of COVID-19 cases

Acero Schools, one of Chicago Public Schools’ largest charter operators, closed its Zizumbo campus in the Archer Heights community Tuesday to meet the terms of its reopening agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union.

By Nader Issa

Chinese students’ U.S. visas blocked under Trump-era policy to protect tech from China’s military

Students fume at the presumption they might be spies. ‘What do we finance students have to do with the military?’ a Washington University finance student says.

By Fu Ting | Associated Press

Swimmer George F. Wendt, 73, who shared a name with his TV star cousin, drowns in Big Shoulders race

His cousin George Wendt found fame as Norm on TV’s ‘Cheers.’ But, to many swimmers and Fenwick High School students and alums, he was the star in the family.

By Maureen O'Donnell