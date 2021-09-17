 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

A state divided: Vaccinated areas could soon be ‘turning the corner,’ but less inoculated southern Illinois up against the wall

Cases have been falling for two weeks across Illinois, but hospitals in the southern tip of the state are still feeling the brunt of the Delta surge. “I would encourage everybody to do the right thing,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “Make sure you encourage your friends and family to be vaccinated.”

By Mitchell Armentrout
Saint Anthony Hospital offers both the Pfizer and J&amp;J COVID-19 vaccines at the entrance to Riot Fest in Douglass Park. About 61% of Illinoisans 12 or older are fully vaccinated.
Saint Anthony Hospital offers both the Pfizer and J&J COVID-19 vaccines at the entrance to Riot Fest in Douglass Park. About 61% of Illinoisans 12 or older are fully vaccinated.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Statewide COVID-19 metrics took small steps in the right direction this week, but the Delta variant surge is still hammering southern Illinois hospitals, according to figures released Friday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 25,958 new coronavirus cases over the past week, a decrease of less than half a percentage point compared to the previous week — but one that came along with a 10% increase in the number of tests performed.

It averages out to about 3,708 cases a day over the past seven days, compared to a daily average of about 3,723 a week ago.

Still, it’s the second straight week new cases have declined in Illinois, following two months of exponential increases. The seven-day average case positivity rate has fallen from 4.5% last week to 4.1%, suggesting the virus is spreading at the slowest rate seen since the end of July.

COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 11% from a seven-month high last week of 2,346 patients down to 2,082 as of Thursday night.

But hospitals in the southern tip of the state are still being stretched to the limit as much as they have been at any point of the pandemic. Intensive care unit beds have been filled to capacity all week in the region that has the lowest vaccination rate (37%) and the highest positivity rate (10.2%) of any in Illinois.

New COVID-19 cases by day

Graphic by Jesse Howe and Caroline Hurley | Sun-Times

Source: Illinois Department of Public Health

Graph not displaying properly? Click here.

That means any of the 400,000-plus residents of southern Illinois who need critical care — even those without COVID-19, such as stroke victims and car crash survivors — could have to be sent to hospitals hours away to get the treatment they need.

The state has sent about 100 supplemental nurses and other health care workers to the 22 hospitals serving the region, and they’ve also secured federal approval for Veterans Administration hospitals to temporarily admit civilian patients.

“Although we are providing staffing and making sure that if someone does show up in a hospital that they can get cared for, that is only available to us on a limited basis for a limited period of time,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at an unrelated news conference in downstate St. Clair County, where only about 47% of residents are fully vaccinated.

“I would encourage everybody to do the right thing. Make sure you encourage your friends and family to be vaccinated. It is safe, it’s widely available, it’ll keep you healthy. And, of course, making sure that our kids are masked in schools, especially those who can’t get vaccinated, is a very important part of keeping our communities healthy.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during a news conference at the Thompson Center in August.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during a news conference at the Thompson Center in August.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Almost 79% of Illinoisans 12 or older have gotten at least one shot, and a little over 61% have completed their vaccine series. About 142,000 shots went into arms over the last week, a slight decline from the previous week.

About 66% of eligible Chicagoans are fully vaccinated, while the city’s positivity rate has sunk to 3.2%.

“We’re hopefully really turning the corner here,” Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Thursday. “Bottom line is that we are doing fine compared to a lot of places, and that is because we are pretty vaccinated, [though] not vaccinated enough.”

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, shows off her “I got my COVID-19 vaccine” sticker in January.
Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, shows off her “I got my COVID-19 vaccine” sticker after receiving her second dose in January.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Outbreaks at Illinois schools are still piling up, from 128 last week to 206 as of Friday, according to the state.

And COVID-19 deaths continue to mount. The virus claimed 285 lives last week, a 31% jump from the previous week. Experts say fatalities typically increase for several weeks after a case spike because it takes time for those new cases to develop into serious infections.

Nearly 1.6 million people have tested positive in Illinois since March 2020, about 12% of the population. The death toll is up to 24,546, roughly the equivalent of wiping out the entire population of suburban Elmwood Park over the course of 18 months.

Officials are offering $100 in Visa gift cards to those who roll up their sleeves at city-run mobile vaccination events or who sign up for in-home shot appointments at (312) 746-4835.

In This Stream

Coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois

View all 691 stories

Next Up In Coronavirus

The Latest

R. Kelly behavior mirrors abuse tactics, expert witness says

Prosecutors are inching closer to concluding their case at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial, calling two final witnesses to try to further cement allegations he groomed young victims for unwanted sex and psychological torment in episodes dating to the 1990s.

By Associated Press

Sneak peak at mayor’s spending plan shows millions for community development, affordable housing and homeless support

The grand total of new investments is $1.2 billion. Some influential aldermen got an advanced look.

By Fran Spielman

GOP governor candidate Jesse Sullivan should stop digging holes he’ll eventually have to fill himself

Sullivan peppered his campaign website and announcement with photos of himself in military uniform. Questions followed.

By Rich Miller

Bears GM Ryan Pace’s shaky plan for secondary yields... shaky secondary

The shocking thing isn’t that the Bears secondary struggled against the Rams. It’s that Pace thought this would work in the first place.

By Jason Lieser

Chicago’s Catch Co. on the go: From Series B funding to its first acquisition to the Bassmobile

Chicago-based Catch Co., the fishing brand, content and commerce platform, has had quite the year from Series B funding to its first acquisition to the Bassmobile.

By Dale Bowman

Therapy dogs help Chicago police relieve overwhelming stress of the job

Sneed: Canine helpers even seem to know which officers need them the most, and respond accordingly

By Michael Sneed