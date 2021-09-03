 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Jacqueline Jackson shows improvement, breathing on her own as she fights COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson remains at the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab receiving “intensive” occupational and physical therapy for his Parkinson’s disease as his COVID-19 symptoms lessen.

By Manny Ramos
Jacqueline Jackson and Rev. Jesse Jackson photographed in 2001. Both were hospitalized with COVID-19 and are showing signs of improvement, according to the couple’s son.
Jacqueline Jackson and the Rev. Jesse Jackson in 2001. Both were hospitalized with COVID-19 and are showing signs of improvement, according to the couple’s son Jonathan Jackson.
AP file

Jacqueline Jackson, wife of the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., has been breathing on her own for the past several days “without any supplemental oxygen support” after leaving the ICU earlier this week, their son said in a statement Friday.

“Our mother remains in the Northwestern Memorial Hospital and is continuing her medical care from the COVID-19 virus,” Jonathan Jackson said. “We continue to receive the love that is being poured out to our family from around the world and it is greatly appreciated as we express our love and concern for the millions of people who have been victimized by the COVID-19 virus and its variants.”

The couple, who have long fought for civil rights, were hospitalized Aug. 21 after testing positive for COVID-19. Jacqueline Jackson, 77, was moved to the ICU for treatment but wasn’t put on a ventilator, her son said.

Jesse Jackson remains at the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab receiving “intensive” occupational and physical therapy for his Parkinson’s disease as his COVID-19 symptoms lessen.

Jesse Jackson, 79, received a COVID-19 vaccination publicly in early January. A longtime family spokesman said Jacqueline Jackson was not vaccinated.

The news of their hospitalization mobilized local faith leaders to gather outside Northwestern Memorial Hospital and prayed for the Jackson’s recovery.

“Both of our parents are continuing to receive excellent medical care and we thank God for the progress that both seem to be making,” Jonathan Jackson said. “We urge that you continue to keep them in your prayers because we know this is a serious disease. … We urge all who have not yet been vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus to do so immediately.”

