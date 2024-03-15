The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 15, 2024

Courtney Bonnell | AP

Staff members at a McDonald's store in Tokyo work behind a "Close" cashier sign Friday.
Business
McDonald’s system outages reported worldwide. Chicago-based chain says they’re getting fixed
Downdetector, an outage tracker, also reported a spike in problems with the McDonald’s app in the last few hours.
By Courtney Bonnell | AP
 