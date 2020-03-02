 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Armed robbers target people in East Garfield Park, Lawndale

Both incidents happened Feb. 21 after the suspects pulled up to victims in a black Jeep, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Armed robberies were reported Feb. 21, 2020, including in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
Police are warning residents of armed robberies reported last month in East Garfield Park and Lawndale on the West Side.

Both robberies happened Feb. 21, Chicago police said. The suspects pulled up to someone in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, got out and robbed them at gunpoint.

The robberies happened:

  • At 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard and
  • Between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the 100 block of South Campbell Avenue.

The suspects are described as males 17 to 30-years-old, standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-9 and weighing 140 to 170 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

