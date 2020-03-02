Armed robbers target people in East Garfield Park, Lawndale

Police are warning residents of armed robberies reported last month in East Garfield Park and Lawndale on the West Side.

Both robberies happened Feb. 21, Chicago police said. The suspects pulled up to someone in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, got out and robbed them at gunpoint.

The robberies happened:

At 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard and

Between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the 100 block of South Campbell Avenue.

The suspects are described as males 17 to 30-years-old, standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-9 and weighing 140 to 170 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

