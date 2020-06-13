2 shot in Back of the Yards

A 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman were wounded in a shooting Saturday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The girl was standing outside and the woman was a passenger in a vehicle about 6:40 p.m. when a male fired shots on South Hermitage Avenue, Chicago police said.

The girl was grazed in the back and declined to be hospitalized, police said. The woman was hit in the shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

