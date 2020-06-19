1 killed, 2 wounded in Austin drive-by

A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Friday in Austin on the West Side.

About 9:52 p.m., the trio was in the 4800 block of West Gladys Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

Johnny Teague, 33, was shot in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in Washington Park.

Autopsy results Saturday found he died from his gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the foot and is in good condition at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said. A 43-year-old man who was shot in the lower back took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been reported.

