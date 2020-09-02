 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Police release photos of suspects in Far South Side pancake house shooting

The photos show five men who are considered persons of interest in a shooting Sunday at Lumes Pancake House.

By Sun-Times Wire
Police are searching for this vehicle in connection to an Aug. 30, 2020 shooting at at Lumes Pancake House, 11601 S. Western Ave.
Police are searching for this vehicle in connection to an Aug. 30, 2020 shooting at at Lumes Pancake House, 11601 S. Western Ave.
Chicago Police Department

Police on Wednesday released photos of suspects who allegedly opened fire in a Far South Side pancake house Sunday, killing one and wounding four others.

The photos show five men who are considered persons of interest in a shooting that unfolded an hour before closing at Lumes Pancake House, 11601 S. Western Ave., in Morgan Park, Chicago police said.

They allegedly entered a dining tent while armed and fatally shot 31-year-old Devon Welsh, officials said.

Police are searching for these men in connection to an Aug. 30, 2020 shooting at at Lumes Pancake House, 11601 S. Western Ave.
Police are searching for these men in connection to an Aug. 30, 2020 shooting at at Lumes Pancake House, 11601 S. Western Ave.
Chicago Police Department

The suspects also allegedly wounded three other women and a man, police said. A witness reported hearing 30 gunshots.

Police initially said the suspects pulled up in a white SUV, but the photos released Wednesday show a dark-colored Lexus as a vehicle of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271.

Police are searching for these men in connection to an Aug. 30, 2020 shooting at at Lumes Pancake House, 11601 S. Western Ave.
Police are searching for these men in connection to an Aug. 30, 2020 shooting at at Lumes Pancake House, 11601 S. Western Ave.
Chicago Police Department

