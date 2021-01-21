 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Video shows group wanted in string of carjackings, armed robberies: police

The group of men are also suspects in recent shootings in 10th and 11th police districts and are considered “armed and dangerous.”

By Sun-Times Wire Updated

Police are searching for a group of men involved in a series of carjackings and armed robberies in Chicago and the suburbs, including a carjacking Wednesday near Willis Tower.

The group is also wanted in recent shootings in the 10th and 11th police districts on the West Side and are considered “armed and dangerous,” police said.

In each incident, the men use vehicles taken in previous armed robberies, Chicago police said.

In one robbery Sunday, captured on video, the men approached a restaurant through a drive-thru in the 5600 Block of South Harlem and then exited their vehicle, and entered the restaurant through the drive-thru window, police said.

One reported carjacking happened about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 9800 Block of South Halsted Street and another about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 Block of South Wacker Place near Willis Tower, which was captured in surveillance video released by police.

The group was also allegedly involved in armed carjackings around the same time in Summit, Maywood, Matteson, Palos Heights, Oak Forest, and Oak Park, police said.

There are three to four men in the group, police said. They wear black clothing, masks and were seen driving a silver 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Police released images of two suspects wanted in connection with the armed robberies.
Police released images of two suspects wanted in connection with the armed robberies.
Chicago police

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8251.

