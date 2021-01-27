 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 men face federal charges after threatening UPS driver at gunpoint, stealing from truck: prosecutors

On Aug. 21, Jaheim Henyard and two others — Darius Young, 25, and Xavier Tate, 23, — allegedly stole items from a UPS truck while the driver was making a delivery about 1:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Highland Avenue in Oak Park, according to the indictment.

By Cindy Hernandez
Three men are facing charges after stealing from a UPS truck Aug. 21, 2020 in Oak Park.
A Chicago man is facing federal carjacking and weapon charges in connection to several robberies — including one targeting a UPS truck — in Chicago, Cicero and Oak Park.

Jaheim Henyard, 19, was charged Tuesday with two counts of carjacking, two counts of robbery, one count of attempted carjacking and one count of using, carrying and brandishing a firearm, according to an indictment filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Chicago.

On Aug. 21, Henyard and two others — Darius Young, 25, and Xavier Tate, 23 — allegedly stole items from a UPS truck while the driver was making a delivery about 1:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Highland Avenue in Oak Park, according to the indictment.

At gunpoint, the men ordered the delivery driver to lay down on the ground while they stole boxes from inside the truck, the indictment states.

Young, of Berwyn, is facing robbery charges, the indictment states. Tate, of Chicago, is facing robbery and weapon charges for allegedly possessing a semiautomatic weapon the day of the robbery.

Henyard is also facing charges in connection with a slew of other incidents in the Chicago area.

On Aug. 14, Henyard carjacked an Uber Eats driver in the 3000 block of North Elston Avenue in Avondale, prosecutors said, threatening the driver and stealing his white Dodge Charger. A few days later, he allegedly carjacked another person in Cicero, prosecutors said.

In July, Henyard allegedly attempted to steal a Mercedes GLC at gunpoint in Oak Park but was unsuccessful, according to prosecutors.

“Our message to would-be carjackers is simple: Committing a senseless act of violence like carjacking will earn you a home in federal prison for a long time,” U.S. Attorney Lausch said. “Our office is working closely with our law enforcement partners to pursue, prosecute, and detain violent carjackers and gun offenders in Chicago and surrounding area.”

Henyard could face up to 15 years in federal prison for each carjacking and attempted carjacking counts, prosecutors said.

