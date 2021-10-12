Armed robbers fire shots as man, woman fight them off in West Town

Two people fought back against armed robbers who fired shots as they fled but didn’t hit anyone Monday night in West Town.

A man and woman in their 30s were confronted by two armed robbers around 10 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Race Street, Chicago police said.

They pointed a gun at the man and demanded his money and phone, but the man said he didn’t have either, police said. As they tried to take the woman’s jacket and demanded her phone, she punched one of them.

The robbers ran back to the Honda CRV and fired into the air, police said. No one was injured.

Police reported no arrests.