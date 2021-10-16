 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man fatally shot leaving gas station in Roseland

The 29-year-old was leaving a gas station about 1:50 a.m. in the 10000 block of South Michigan Avenue when he was struck in the head and back by gunfire, Chicago police said.

By Mohammad Samra
A man was fatally shot Saturday morning on the Far South Side.
A man was fatally shot leaving a gas station Saturday morning in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The 29-year-old was leaving a gas station about 1:50 a.m. in the 10000 block of South Michigan Avenue when he was struck in the head and back by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead a t the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.

Twenty-one people have been killed in Roseland so far this year, one less than the community had all of last year, according to Sun-Times data.

