Motorcyclist dies trying to follow driver he crashed with in Little Village

The 39-year-old was following the driver of a blue pickup truck west on 36th Street after they were involved in a minor crash when he lost control of his motorcycle, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A Chicago Police Department SUV.
A motorcyclist died Sunday morning while following a driver he crashed with earlier Sunday morning on the West Side.
Sun-Times file

A motorcyclist died trying to follow a driver he crashed with earlier Sunday morning in Little Village on the West Side.

The 39-year-old was following the driver of a blue pickup truck about 1:25 a.m. after they were involved in a minor crash when he struck a defect in the roadway and lost control of his motorcycle near the 4200 block of West 36th Street, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He hasn’t been identified yet.

The driver of the blue pickup truck left the scene.

Major Accidents Unit were investigating.

