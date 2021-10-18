 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Boy, 2, wounded in Joliet double shooting

The toddler was seated in the back of a parked car Sunday evening when gunfire rang out and struck him and a 25-year-old man standing outside the car, Joliet police said.

By David Struett

A 2-year-old boy was wounded Sunday evening in a double shooting in Joliet in the southwest suburbs.

The toddler was seated in the back of a parked car when gunfire rang out and struck him and a 25-year-old man standing outside the car, Joliet police said in a statement.

The boy was struck in his ankle and the man in his chest and arm, police said. They drove themselves to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox and were expected to survive.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Luther Avenue.

Police did not release more details.

