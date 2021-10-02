3 wounded in 2 separate shootings around the same time in West Town, West Garfield Park

 clock menu more-arrow no yes
By Mohammad Samra
Two men were shot and wounded Saturday morning in West Town on the Northwest Side.
Three people were wounded Saturday morning in two separate shootings at about the same time in West Town and West Garfield Park.

Two men, 25 and 34, were on the sidewalk about 1:35 a.m. when they were both shot in the leg in the 2100 block of West Division Street on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

The younger man self-transported to Rush University Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.

The older man self-transported to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center and was transferred to Stroger Hospital, also in good condition, police said.

Around the same time, a 24-year-old man was standing outside about five miles southwest in the 4300 block of West Maypole Avenue on the West Side when he was shot in the back, abdomen and arm, police said.

He was taken to Stroger, where he was in critical condition, police said.

No one from either attack was in custody.

