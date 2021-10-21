 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago murder suspect wounded by Kenosha County deputies after shooting police dog

The suspect ran from a stolen car after deputies found him at the Benson Corners gas station in Bristol, Wisconsin, police say.

By David Struett
File photo

Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies shot and wounded a man they say shot a police dog as they confronted him for driving a stolen car wanted in a murder in Chicago.

The suspect ran from the stolen car when deputies found him around 11:15 a.m. at the Benson Corners gas station, 19942 75th St. in Bristol, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The man shot a K9 dog during the chase, police said. Deputies then fired at the man and took him to a hospital for his injuries.

Police did not say what murder in Chicago the car was connected to. The Racine County sheriff’s office was investigating the shooting.

