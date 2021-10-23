 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man facing felony charges in connection with downtown looting last year

Taisean Harris, 23, was arrested Thursday and charged with looting and burglary.

By Madeline Kenney
Oliver Peoples at 941 N. Rush St. after looting broke out overnight on Aug. 10, 2020 in the Gold Coast and surrounding neighborhoods.
In this Aug. 10, 2020 file photo, a glass window is shattered at Oliver Peoples, 941 N. Rush St. after looting broke out overnight in the Gold Coast and surrounding neighborhoods.
Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times

A 23-year-old man is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing merchandise from a high-end accessory store in downtown Chicago during a night of widespread looting in the city last year.

Around midnight on Aug. 10, 2020, Taisean Harris kicked in the glass door of the now-closed Overland Sheepskin Co., previously located at 611 N. State St., and entered the store, Cook County prosecutors said at his bail hearing Saturday.

Harris left the store carrying armloads of merchandise in his hands and at least once more to steal additional items, prosecutors said.

He was arrested that same night and initially charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, prosecutors said.

Harris was identified on the store’s surveillance footage and he admitted to his involvement in the looting while in custody, prosecutors said.

Harris was arrested Thursday and charged with looting and burglary, prosecutors said.

An assistant state’s attorney didn’t say why charges were upgraded against Harris more than a year later during the brief hearing Saturday. A spokeswoman for the state’s attorney’s office was not immediately available to provide additional details.

Harris has two prior felony convictions for robbery, prosecutors said.

Harris’ bail was set at $5,000 on the latest charges.

He was expected back in court Nov. 1.

