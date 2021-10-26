Wife of alleged shooter in West Town murder called husband to ‘come handle’ man she argued with on street: prosecutors

A deadly shooting last month in West Town stemmed from an argument a woman got into with 34-year-old James Madrid that led her to summon her husband to “come handle” him, Cook County prosecutors said Tuesday.

Cellphone records and video showed the woman placed a call to her husband, 30-year-old Tommie Brown, shortly before Madrid was shot to death on Aug. 2 in the 1400 block of West Division Street, Assistant State’s Attorney Kevin DeBoni said in court.

A police POD surveillance camera recorded Madrid, 34, was walking alone about 2:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Division Street when he came upon the woman and several other people that she was already involved in an argument with, DeBoni said.

Madrid intervened in their squabble, leading to a new argument between himself and the woman, DeBoni said.

The woman was recorded by a surveillance camera pushing and hitting Madrid with her purse, causing him to fall to the ground, and more words were exchanged between the two, DeBoni said.

A person in a nearby apartment building then began recording Madrid and the woman with a cellphone, which showed the woman call Brown, DeBoni said.

Audio from that footage captured the woman saying “Tommie, this n——- stole on me, bro” while she was on the phone with Brown, according to DeBoni.

The woman told Brown that she had argued with Madrid and then asked her husband to “come handle this bitch,” DeBoni said.

Brown’s wife had not been charged with any offenses as of Tuesday, but she could face charges related to the shooting in the future, DeBoni said.

Video surveillance footage showed Brown arrive in the block in a Chevrolet Uplander minivan that was registered to his wife, DeBoni said.

Brown approached Madrid from behind and then began firing at Madrid with a .45-caliber handgun when Madrid tried to run away, DeBoni said.

Madrid was shot six times in the back and pronounced dead at the scene, DeBoni and Chicago police said.

Brown’s cellphone records showed he got a call from his wife just before his arrival and also showed he was in the area at the time of the shooting, DeBoni added.

Brown was arrested Sunday in the 1300 block of North Wolcott Avenue and charged with first-degree murder, according to police.

Brown drives a vehicle at a Union Pacific railroad lot in Northlake to support his family and has attended a West Side church regularly since he was a child, an assistant public defender told Judge Charles Beach.

Beach noted the significant video evidence against Brown and ordered him held without bail as the case continues. Brown was expected back in court Nov. 15.