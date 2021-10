A 32-year-old man was found fatally shot Wednesday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 1:35 a.m., officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1500 block of East 70th Street, found the man laying unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his head and lower torso area, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no witnesses to the shooting and further details are unknown, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.