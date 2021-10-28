 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Chicago man admits working as an agent for mob-connected bookie

Ramiro Barajas recruited, managed and supervised gamblers for Gregory Paloian, according to his plea agreement. He also gave them log-in credentials so they could place bets on the website Unclemicksports.com.

By Jon Seidel
A sign for the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.
Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.
Sun-Times file

A wide-ranging federal gambling investigation led to another guilty plea Thursday, this time by a Chicago man who admitted he worked as an agent for bookie Gregory Paloian, who has purported mob ties.

Ramiro Barajas, 40, pleaded guilty to running an illegal gambling business between 2016 and 2019 during a video hearing before U.S. District Judge John Tharp. The judge set a sentencing hearing for Feb. 21.

Barajas recruited, managed and supervised gamblers for Paloian, according to his plea agreement. It said he also gave them log-in credentials so they could place bets on the website Unclemicksports.com, which is central to the related prosecution of Vincent “Uncle Mick” DelGiudice and others.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Terry Kinney has previously said in court that Paloian ran his operation involving about 60 gamblers through DelGiudice, “who had a well-established network all set up.”

U.S. District Judge Joan Lefkow gave Paloian a two-and-a-half year prison sentence last April, but she later agreed to push his surrender date back until August 2022 for health reasons. Another Paolian agent, former Melrose Park police officer John Amabile, also pleaded guilty earlier this year and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Martha Pacold to six months in home detention.

Chicago police officer Nicholas Stella, indicted along with DelGiudice, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall to 15 months behind bars. DelGiudice’s sentencing is set for Feb. 4.

Mettawa Mayor Casey Urlacher also faced charges along with DelGiudice, but Donald Trump pardoned Urlacher in the final hours of his presidency last January.

Barajas shared winnings and losses with Paloian on a 25% basis and routinely communicated with Paloian to discuss the operation, according to Barajas’ plea agreement. During his hearing Thursday, Tharp asked Barajas whether he profited from particular bets.

“I had more losses than wins,” Barajas said. “But yes.”

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Judge to rule next week in lawsuit by police seeking to halt vaccine mandate for city workers

Cook County Judge Raymond Mitchell said he will issue his ruling Monday. On Friday, a federal judge could issue a ruling in another lawsuit over the mandate brought by a group of firefighters and water department employees.

By Manny Ramos

Halas Intrigue Episode 191: Hell week

It’s just one thing after another for the Bears.

By Sun-Times staff

Andrew Cuomo accused of forcible touching in criminal complaint

The one-page complaint accused Cuomo of putting his hand under a woman’s shirt on Dec. 7, 2020. The document didn’t name the woman but Cuomo had been publicly accused of groping an aide, Brittany Commisso, at the executive mansion in Albany last year around that date.

By Associated Press

Bears: ‘Nobody is going to feel sorry for us’ if star OLBs miss game

The Bears said that Khalil Mack would consult with doctors and trainers this week before deciding the next step for his injured foot. It’s becoming increasingly likely that he won’t face the 49ers.

By Patrick Finley

‘Good Samaritan’ shot and killed after asking woman if she needed help during domestic dispute: Prosecutors

Jesus Garcia, of Logan Square, was so angry Michael Bankston III asked Garcia’s girlfriend if she was OK, he shot and killed him, Cook County prosecutors said.

By Matthew Hendrickson

Spike in suburban anti-Muslim bullying is cause for alarm, says local Islamic group

In response to the uptick, CAIR Chicago is launching a new initiative to help combat bullying in schools.

By Stefano Esposito