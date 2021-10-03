2 shot, 1 fatally in Riverdale

A man was fatally shot and a woman wounded Thursday night in Riverdale on the Far South Side.

A man and woman, 24 and 21, were in a traveling vehicle Thursday about 9:20 p.m. in the 13700 block of South Leyden Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the neck, and the woman in the leg, police said.

Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the man died, police said. The woman was in good condition, police said.

Initially, the shooting was believed to have happened in Dolton. After further investigation, it was determined the attack took place in Chicago, police said.

No one was in custody.