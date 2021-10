A 40-year-old man was shot during a carjacking Sunday night in Norwood Park on the Northwest Side.

The man was walking towards his white Range Rover about 8 p.m. in the 6400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when the gunman approached him and demanded his keys, Chicago police said.

He refused to hand them over and was shot in the arm and chest, police said. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests were made.