Two men were fatally shot Saturday morning in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

About 12:05 a.m., Chicago police found two men, 28 and 26, shot in the 2700 block of West Belmont Avenue, police said.

The 28-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, and the 26-year-old was found shot in the torso shortly after, police said.

Both were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where they died, police said. They haven’t been identified yet.

No one was in custody.