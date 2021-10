A man was shot in his living room Sunday morning in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

The 22-year-old was in his living room about 1:15 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Campbell Avenue when he was shot in the shoulder and grazed in his head, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.