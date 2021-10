A 22-year-old woman was fatally shot Sunday in Gresham on the South Side.

About 10:30 a.m., she was in the 7600 block of South Morgan Street, when a woman walked up to her and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The woman was stuck in the face and rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name has not yet been released.

Area Two detectives are investigating.