Armed carjackings occur about same time, about a mile apart on North Side

Two armed carjackings occurred at about the same time about a mile apart Sunday night on the North Side.

A man was carjacked in Lake View on the North Side.

The 38-year-old was standing in an alley about 10:50 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Janssen Avenue when two armed males approached him and took his 2015 Volkswagen GTI, that was running, Chicago police said.

About a mile west in Roscoe Village, a man and woman, 28 and 25, were sitting in a parked car when three males armed with handguns forced them out of their 2011 black Chevy Impala, police said.

No one in either of the carjackings was injured, police said.

No one from either attack was in custody.