 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Armed carjackings occur about same time, about a mile apart on North Side

The carjackings occurred in Lake View and Roscoe Village in the 19th District.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two carjackings took place about the same time and about a mile apart Sunday night on the North Side.

Two armed carjackings occurred at about the same time about a mile apart Sunday night on the North Side.

A man was carjacked in Lake View on the North Side.

The 38-year-old was standing in an alley about 10:50 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Janssen Avenue when two armed males approached him and took his 2015 Volkswagen GTI, that was running, Chicago police said.

About a mile west in Roscoe Village, a man and woman, 28 and 25, were sitting in a parked car when three males armed with handguns forced them out of their 2011 black Chevy Impala, police said.

No one in either of the carjackings was injured, police said.

No one from either attack was in custody.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Horoscope for Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Tom Brady beats Patriots, sets passing yards record in New England return

Brady rallied the Buccaneers to a 19-17 victory over the Patriots on a rainy Sunday night, with Ryan Succop hitting the winning 48-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.

By Sun-Times wires

Halas Intrigue Episode 184: Bears get their must-win

Now, should Justin Fields start against the Raiders next week?

By Sun-Times staff

Man shot during Northwest Side carjacking

The man was walking towards his white Range Rover about 8 p.m. in the 6400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when the gunman approached him and demanded his keys.

By Sun-Times Wire

Illinois’ eviction moratorium ends Sunday

Gov. J.B. Pritzker extended the state’s eviction ban in August despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end President Joe Biden’s federal eviction moratorium.

By Madeline Kenney

As Democratic infighting threatens Biden presidency, Sen. Dick Durbin said ‘concessions will be made’

Sen. Dick Durbin on CNN Sunday about Biden’s stalled domestic agenda: "Every vote counts when it comes to getting to this majority. And concessions will be made. And we’re certain of that."

By Lynn Sweet