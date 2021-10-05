4-year-old boy struck in hit-and-run in North Park: fire officials

A 4-year-old boy was struck in a hit-and-run Tuesday evening in North Park on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

The child was walking with a family member about 7:30 p.m. when he was struck by an unknown vehicle on West Foster Avenue and North Pulaski Road, police said.

He was taken to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, where he was in serious-to-critical condition, according to a spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department. Police later said that the boy was initially reported in good condition.

The driver of the vehicle went into the 17th District police station as police continue to investigate.