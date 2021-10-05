 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

4-year-old boy struck in hit-and-run in North Park: fire officials

Police responded to a call of a hit-and-run about 7:30 p.m. and found a child on the ground on West Foster Avenue and North Pulaski Road, police said.

By Mohammad Samra
A 4-year-old was struck by a car Tuesday evening on the Northwest Side.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 4-year-old boy was struck in a hit-and-run Tuesday evening in North Park on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

The child was walking with a family member about 7:30 p.m. when he was struck by an unknown vehicle on West Foster Avenue and North Pulaski Road, police said.

He was taken to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, where he was in serious-to-critical condition, according to a spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department. Police later said that the boy was initially reported in good condition.

The driver of the vehicle went into the 17th District police station as police continue to investigate.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Third woman accuses radio host Eric Ferguson of inappropriate behavior: report

Melissa McGurren, former morning co-host on WTMX 101.9-FM, accused Ferguson of creating a "hostile working environment" in a court filing Tuesday, Chicago media columnist Robert Feder reported.

By Clare Proctor

High risk missing teen last seen in Belmont Gardens

Selena Torres, 13, was last seen at her residence Monday in the 2900 block of North Kolmar Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Bulls hoping forward Patrick Williams will be ready for regular season

The second-year player has been sidelined with a sprained left ankle, but according to coach Billy Donovan, there’s a good chance Williams will be ready for Detroit if the ankle can withstand cutting and lateral movement.

By Joe Cowley

CPS drops quarantine to 10 days after just 1.6% of kids exposed to COVID at school test positive

The changes come as the school system is still scrambling to recover from a poorly prepared testing program that has CPS "playing catch-up," as the district’s new CEO put it.

By Nader Issa

Arlington Heights’ playbook: Tax breaks, public financing only considered as ‘last resort’ in luring Bears, suburb’s mayor says

"We haven’t been asked for anything yet, we haven’t committed to anything yet, and we wouldn’t without plenty of thoughtful public discussions about it," Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Former NU professor denies stabbing boyfriend, says British man committed murder during meth-fueled threesome

"I didn’t help him." Wyndham Lathem said of his action’s in July 2017. "I just stayed in the bathroom while he was being killed."

By Matthew Hendrickson