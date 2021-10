Shots were fired at an off-duty Chicago police officer as he sat in a car in Chatham Wednesday morning.

The 31-year-old officer was in the 8300 block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone in a silver four-door sedan began firing shots at him around 10:20 a.m., Chicago police said.

The gunfire damaged the rear passenger window of the car but the officer was not struck, police said.

No one was in custody.