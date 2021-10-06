Broker convicted of scamming White Sox out of $1M in years-long ticket scheme

A federal jury swiftly convicted a man Wednesday who swindled the White Sox out of roughly $1 million with the help of two ticket sellers who worked for the South Siders.

A January 2020 indictment charged Bruce Lee with wire fraud, and jurors found Lee guilty on all counts Wednesday, returning their verdict after about two hours of deliberation at the end of a four-day trial.

Lee now faces sentencing Jan. 10. Also convicted in the scheme were ticket sellers James Costello and William O’Neil, who pleaded guilty last year and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

The feds alleged that Lee made $868,369 by selling 34,876 fraudulently obtained tickets during the 2016 through 2019 baseball seasons. The tickets had a market value of between $1 million and $1.2 million, authorities said.

But Lee’s attorney, Nishay Sanan, insisted at the start of the trial that Lee believed he legitimately paid for those tickets, which he sold on StubHub, and any crime against the Sox took place in the ticket booth.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.