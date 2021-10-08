2-year-old girl and man shot in Gresham

A 2-year-old girl and a man were shot Friday afternoon in Gresham on the South Side.

They were getting into a car in the 8400 block of South Sangamon Street when someone drove by in a silver SUV and opened fire about 4:45 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The girl was struck in the arm and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said. The man, 25, was shot in the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was also in good condition.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.