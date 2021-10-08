 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

3 shot after funeral in West Englewood

They were attending a repast about 5:40 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in a dark Jeep drove up and opened fire.

By Sun-Times Wire
Three people were shot October 8, 2021 in West Englewood.
Three people were shot October 8, 2021 in West Englewood.
Adobe Stock Photo

Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting after a funeral Friday afternoon in West Englewood.

They were attending a repast about 5:40 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in a dark Jeep drove up and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 55-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. Another man, 70, was struck in the hand and transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

A male, whose age wasn’t known, was shot in the shoulder and drove himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

No arrests were made.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Bulls’ Lonzo Ball takes just-another-game approach against former team

Ball still wasn’t sure what exactly went wrong in New Orleans, but also didn’t seem to care, as his mindset is he’s in the right place now and with the right team.

By Joe Cowley

Houston is a problem. How are the White Sox supposed to beat perfect?

The Astros aren’t cheating anymore, as far as we know, but what they’re doing to the Sox in this American League Division Series is totally unfair.

By Steve Greenberg

Some things no mother should have to endure

Carmen Bolden Day had to wait nearly a month to view the body that might be her dead son, Jelani Day. And she sensed an initial lack of urgency by police to find him.

By John W. Fountain

Tony La Russa’s bullpen mismanagement on full display in White Sox’ Game 2 loss

La Russa’s bullpen decisions in the fifth and seventh inning cost the Sox in their 9-4 loss to the Astros in Game 2.

By Russell Dorsey

Parks board takes no action after hearing independent report on lifeguard scandal

Following an emergency meeting behind closed doors to hear the findings of an outside law firm, the Chicago Park District Board convened in open session and announced no action had been taken against Supt. Mike Kelly.

By Lauren FitzPatrick, Fran Spielman, and 1 more

Bears rookie QB Justin Fields’ big leap could come sooner rather than later

Fields is already miles ahead of when he stepped into the starting job ahead of the Week 3 game against the Browns and is poised to keep advancing.

By Jason Lieser