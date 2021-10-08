3 shot after funeral in West Englewood

Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting after a funeral Friday afternoon in West Englewood.

They were attending a repast about 5:40 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in a dark Jeep drove up and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 55-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. Another man, 70, was struck in the hand and transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

A male, whose age wasn’t known, was shot in the shoulder and drove himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

No arrests were made.