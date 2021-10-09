2 teenagers shot in Chicago Lawn drive-by

Two teenagers were wounded, one critically, in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

The were on the street about 5:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of West 70th Street when a dark SUV drove by and someone from inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 17-year-old boy was struck in the arm and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said. The other, 18, was shot in the chest and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.