3 shot in Lawndale, including teen boy and girl

They were standing on the street about 7:50 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 12th Place when a dark vehicle pulled up and someone from inside fired shots.

By Sun-Times Wire
Three people were shot October 9, 2021 in Lawndale.
Sun-Times file

A man and two teenagers were hurt in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Lawndale on the West Side.

They were standing on the street about 7:50 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 12th Place when a dark vehicle pulled up and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. A teen girl, also 16, was struck in the buttocks and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A man, 20, was shot in the hand was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

