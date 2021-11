A man was was killed in a shooting Tuesday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Vincent Griffin, 33, was found on the sidewalk about 11 p.m. in the 600 block of North St. Louis Avenue with gunshot wounds to his head and armpit, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Griffin was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

No arrests have been reported.